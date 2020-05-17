‘Don’t Make It Tasty’: The Cutest MasterChef Rivalry Is Between Besties Brendan And Reece

After a series of doozies, the final twist this week on MasterChef: Back To Win was probably the most personal.

After competing in challenges where teams had to swap benches mid-cook, create a Darren Purchese pavlova with no recipe, and create a "Hot N Cold" dish for guest judge Katy Perry, the contestants faced a test that pitted them against their MasterChef bestie.

As each of the cooks walked in to Sunday night's elimination, they naturally arrived at their benches in a pair with someone they share the closest bond with in the competition -- like you might reserve the seat next to you for your best mate at school.

But choosing to cook alongside their favourite kitchen pal ended up being the worst decision they could have made when Jock, Andy and Melissa announced that each bench would be going head-to-head, with those who presented the least impressive dishes heading into round two.

Each bench also had to cook a dish to the cuisine prescribed under a cloche on their bench -- with international flavours including French, Chinese, Italian and Japanese on the menu.

While there were sad faces around the room as the duos realised that, for the next 60 minutes, they'd have to pretend to be mortal enemies, it was Brendan and Reece who looked the most dejected.

"This is my worst nightmare in the kitchen," Brendan confessed.

"I’m standing right next to my best friend Reece and it’s either myself or him going into round two," he added.

The pair, situated at the back of the kitchen were also scratching their noggins because, after lifting their cloche, they found the Spanish flag staring back at them.

The Season 10 pals are more renowned for their desserts (Reece) and dumplings (Brendan) and neither have really tried their hand much at Spanish cuisine.

But while there was no way we wanted to see the friends getting split up, we did get treated to their very hilarious, friendly rivalry -- with some particularly harsh (definitely not harsh) sledges coming from Reece's corner.

“Brendan, don’t make it tasty! Just give up!" Reece called out at the start of their cook.

To which Brendan sighed: "I can’t talk to you today".

Their exchange also caught the attention of Hayden, cooking up a Chinese dish just in front of them.

"It’s like two old ladies cooking back there, all they need is a glass of rosé and they’d be away."

The pair explained their dishes to Melissa and Jock with Reece going for a Crème Catalane and Brendan a prawn and potato brique parcel with both confirming their showdown was not some friendly little cook-off -- it was an "all out war".

Game on, besties!

