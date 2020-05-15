Take a walk down memory lane as we look at some iconic (and some slightly terrifying) Aussie kids TV shows from yesteryear.

Whether you were partial to Humphrey B. Bear or couldn't wait to finish school to catch the latest episode of Round the Twist, the Aussie kids shows of our childhood were certainly something else, if not just straight-up bonkers.

So do join us as we indulge in some isolation nostalgia while learning bunch of ~fun facts~ about our favourite Aussie kids shows that we never knew until now.

Here's Humphrey

Did you know that when Here’s Humphrey began airing in 1965, he was was actually called 'Bear Bear'.

The new name for the character, Humphrey B. Bear was chosen as a result of an on-air competition, and frankly, we think it's far more suited to the lovable icon.

Round the Twist

The cult favourite actually featured a couple of famous Australians as guest stars throughout the series, including Andrew Daddo, who played a ghost named Matthew, as well as Uncanny! author Paul Jennings -- who also appeared as a ghost.

Speaking on This Glorious Mess podcast, Jennings said: "The kids ended up having to have Scottish accents at some point. So luckily I became the Scottish accent coach for the kids as well," he said.

Johnson and Friends

Okay, we know as adults that this is completely logical but our minds were seriously blown upon discovering that characters on Johnson and Friends were actors in costumes on a really, really big set.

Look, we know how ridiculous it sounds looking back, but we kind assumed it would be, like, puppetry or animatronics or something?

Anyway, our brains are now broken over this knowledge, and it seems we aren't the only ones.

This fact absolutely makes Alfred the whiny hot water bottle 100x more terrifying.

Lift Off

If you, like this author, were also scared sh*tless of blank-faced spawn of Satan/doll EC on the TV show Lift Off, then you weren't alone.

"A lot of kids watching it who I've met as adults were terrified of [EC]", Play School presenter Luke Carroll told ABC.

"It was a blank canvas for anything you wanted it to be, so EC was a representation of a kid's imagination", Carroll added.

In fact, the name EC actually stood for "every child", though in practice it turned out to look pretty damn creepy.

"I think that doll gave a lot of people nightmares," he added.

Mr Squiggle

Mr Squiggle aka the man with a pencil for a nose who lives on the moon -- ran for a whopping 40 years and had five different female assistants during this time -- Jane Fennell, Gina Curtis, Roxanne Kimmorley Pat Lovell and Rebecca Hetherington, who was the daughter of the show’s creator, Norman Hetherington.

When the show first aired, Norman took command of the puppets, operating and voicing them, while his wife Margaret wrote the scripts. What a family affair!

Bananas in Pyjamas

Did you know that the series was actually inspired by a song called "Bananas in Pyjamas" written by Carey Blyton, the nephew of English author Enid Blyton? Neither! But now we do!

Agro's Cartoon Connection

Apparently, breakfast TV icon Agro was made (originally) out of a bathmat, with his original design having to be changed after Jim Henson’s Muppet Studios made a copyright claim, stating it looked too similar to the Muppet, Animal.

