Seinfeld Star Jason Alexander Said He Was Bribed To Leak Finale Secrets
George is gettin' upset!
Seinfeld was such a huge deal back in the '90s, that some fans were going to extreme lengths in order to find out details about the series' highly-anticipated finale in May 1998.
So desperate, in fact, that Jason Alexander -- who played George Costanza in the iconic comedy -- was offered bribes for dishing the deets on the super secretive finale episode.
Meeting up virtually with former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes, the pair reminisced about the hit show as they recalled how walls were built around the Los Angeles set to prevent nosy photographers with a high-powered lens from snooping on the final shoot.
"I remember thinking at that time, 'Seriously? Who gives a shit?'" Louis-Dreyfus said.
Alexander agreed, then went into the conversation he had with his publicist.
"My own publicist -- I don't know if this came for you, too -- my publicist was asking me if I was willing to leak out some secrets for money," he said. "And I went, 'They'll kill us!' How can you do that?"
Louis-Dreyfus looked surprised, then replied that she hoped Alexander fired the publicist. Alexander joked, "No, I gave him a raise!"
The two-part Seinfeld finale aired on May 14, 1998 and drew in a whopping 76.3 million viewers.
While the finale has remained divisive among fans since it aired, the last ep ranked as the fourth most-viewed series finale ever behind M*A*S*H, Cheers and The Fugitive.
Image: NBC.