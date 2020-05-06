'I Would Love To Stay Out Of It': Poh Hits Back At MasterChef Criticism

It seems like every other day Poh Ling Yeow is in trouble in the MasterChef kitchen.

Over a decade after she first stepped into the MasterChef halls, Poh returned with unfinished business -- to finally secure the top spot in the competition.

Since returning for MasterChef: Back To Win, the show's very first runner-up has already picked up a handful of nicknames. From Auntie Poh to the Poh-ler coaster, her brand of chaotic energy is like a live firework being set off in the kitchen during every challenge.

Speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa on Wednesday the fan-favourite responded to claims that the the show often will feature her over other contestants.

"I would love to stay out of [the spotlight]," Poh told Fitzy and Wippa, "but I just keep getting myself into trouble."

"I think that’s something that people just don’t realise, because I know there’s been a few comments about, ‘oh it’s the Poh show’ but it’s because I keep doing well and then doing badly."

In Tuesday's two-part pressure test challenge Poh struggled the most difficult taste test ever when tasked with identifiying the 20 ingredients in EnterViaLaundry's 'pasta not pasta'.

Admitting taste tests were a weakness of hers, the 47-year-old was put into the second round, recreating the dish and flourishing.

In other challenges Poh has also faced criticism for taking bold risks, using all of her challenge time and pushing herself to her limits. On Instagram Poh responded to this writing, "It's why I came back on thee show, to see what's possible".

During the chat, Poh was also asked about her response when she found out the show would be casting three new judges. Admitting she was first "devastated" when she found out, Poh praised Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

"They're doing such a great job, it's a new era. I do really miss [George, Gary and Matt], but I'm fortunate enough to be able to call them my friends so we keep in touch."

In the lead-up to Back To Win there were campaigns to have Poh added to the judging panel, but Poh says she was never even asked to be a judge -- something she's completely fine with.

"A lot of people keep digging for, ‘okay you must be a bit bitter you weren’t asked blah blah blah’ but I really wasn’t," she said.

"I had secretly fantasised about doing an all-star thing for a long time because for me the thrill of that kitchen is being in it and once you’ve been bitten by the bug and seeing what’s possible in this impossible time, and under this crazy amount of pressure it’s just a really unique thing and that’s why I came back.

"I just want to feel that electricity again!"

