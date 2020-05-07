Tiger King Fans Flock To Joe Exotic’s Zoo Reopening, Ignore Social Distancing Rules

The G.W. Exotic Animal Park, which has since been renamed Tiger King Park - reopened over the weekend after temporarily closing due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tiger King fever continues to grow two months after the release of the insanely popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and if this is anything to go by, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Cashing in on the popularity of the wild series, the The G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma has since been renamed Tiger King Park, and upon it's re-opening over the weekend fans reportedly came in droves to catch a glimpse of the now-famous zoo.

According to TMZ, visitors from across the world made the trek to the location, with the website reporting that "there were hundreds of new visitors" who came to check out the park previously owned by Joe Exotic, now owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Despite opening on the condition that social distancing protocols would be followed, photos from the Daily Mail show crowds of visitors breaking social distancing rules, with groups of people seen shoulder-to-shoulder to try catch a glimpse of the big cats and their cubs.

It wasn't just the visitors flouting the rules, with Tiger King Park workers, including head zookeeper Erik Cowie and Jeff Lowe, appearing close to visitors when presenting the animals and greeting guests.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas on a murder-for-hire scheme against Carole Baskin and on animal abuse charges.

Image: Netflix