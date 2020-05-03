'Game Of Thrones' Actor Breaks Deadlift World Record

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, better known as 'The Mountain' in the 'Game of Thrones' series, has deadlifted 501 kilograms -- setting a new world record.

Bjornsson is 2.05 metres tall and portrayed Ser Gregor Clegane in the HBO series.

"I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone," he wrote on his Instagram page to his 3.1 million followers.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" the 31-year-old told ESPN. "I'm happy with this."

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos.