'I Tend To Sexualise My Acting Partners': Leslie Jordan Shares Bizarre Moment With Lady Gaga During AHS Filming

Leslie Jordan has shared a wild and hilarious story about an acting scene with Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

The veteran actor, 65, has been keeping the world entertained with videos on Instagram, the latest in which she shared a peculiar anecdote about his time working with Lady Gaga on American Horror Story: Roanoke.

In two videos shared to his Instagram page -- as he sneezed in the middle of the first one -- Jordan shared the tale during his "Pillow Talk" series on the social media platform.

"Pillow talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set... beautifully brought up," he began his first video.

"Please, thank you.' Lovely girl. Told me to call her Stefani."

He then went on explain the pair shared a scene together, as well as describing the star's bizarre approach to acting.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

He then added that the singer "took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners.'"

He continued: "I thought, 'Where's this going?'

"Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes."

Image: Getty