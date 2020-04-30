How The MasterChef Auction Is Infinitely More Wholesome Than The Survivor Auction

There’s something about watching the auction episode of a reality TV series that gives us viewers a voyeuristic thrill.

Whether you’re yelling at someone on MasterChef to bid for the right piece of protein, or yelling at a Survivor contestant for bidding too soon on some avocado toast, there’s generally a lot of yelling because we all have very strong opinions on how we would negotiate the perfect, delicious sale.

While MasterChef and Survivor are like chalk and cheese when it comes to an auction-house situation -- the stakes (and steaks) are just as high because when it comes down to it, food is the most fundamental element of both competitions.

Yet, despite the contestants on MasterChef also competing for a large sum of money, they manage to maintain a level of decorum and wholesome delight that you just don’t see on Australian Survivor.

A Hard Bargain Is Forgotten With A High Five

The Survivor: All Stars auction began with a controversial bid when Phoebe laid down 500 of her tribe’s auction dollars for a personal treat -- a parchment scroll that ended up being the ticket to eating every single dish to go under the hammer.

While Phoebe was already on the outs with her tribe, this bold move attracted some pretty murderous glares and created an extra layer of resentment that sent her home not long after.

Yet on MasterChef, when Sarah got swooped twice -- with Callum “stealing” the free range chicken and then Jess beating her to the eggs, it only resulted in a few jokes, a high-five and a new nickname given to Callum (The Hustler) from Curtis Stone.

MasterChef wholesome level: 8/10.

The MasterChef Contestants Will Tussle Over A Basket Of Vinegar

After the protein battle was over, the Back To Win contestants were presented with various selections of ingredients that would provide the acidity they needed for each dish.

The contestants' finely tuned palates knew the importance of striking the right balance of flavours in their dish that could save them from Sunday night's elimination.

"Acid is critical!" Melissa Leong reminded Callum, Jess, Sarah and Laura as they jostled for the precious bundle -- a far cry from the level of flavour going on over at the Survivor auction.

Because the poor castaways usually haven't had a decent meal in weeks, the cuisines under the hammer are more like the food you crave when you're hungover or if it's been a while since you've had a good pub feed.

Mexican parmigianas, a T-Bone with mash, a chicken schnitty with a glass of beer? Delicious? Absolutely. Wholesome? Not at all.

MasterChef wholesome level: 9/10.

The MasterChef Contestants Have The Ability To Feel Guilt

After Jess claimed the basket of eggs that Sarah so badly wanted, the two locked heads in another battle the following round for the abundance of citrus.

"Last chance of acidity!" Jock warned the contestants as the clock began ticking down to the wire.

At almost the last opportunity, it was Sarah who won the assortment of lemons, grapefruit, limes (finger and kaffir!) and oranges to pair with her coral trout with Jess admitting she held back on purpose.

"I let her have it, I took her eggs!" Jess explained to the gantry, wracked with guilt from the earlier round and trying to make it up to her pal.

The sweet gesture goes against everything that Survivor stands for, including a bid in the last auction that had even the most hardened players raising their eyebrows.

After blowing a few hundred of his tribe's shared cash on a mystery cloche which turned out to be a Margherita pizza -- John took the very bold move of bidding again when he saw what was being auctioned off next.

"Oh mate, you've gotta be kidding me!" he said to JLP when he discovered his favourite dish -- a Mexican parmigiana -- was up next.

Instead of stepping aside and enjoying his pizza, John decided to throw a few more hundred into the ring for a second helping -- only dropping out after receiving some very stern words from his tribe.

Jess would never.

MasterChef wholesome level: 10/10

