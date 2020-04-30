Like many talk shows, The Graham Norton Show was forced to act quickly when restrictions were introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to 10 daily via the phone Norton said he -- so far -- hadn’t minded the adjustment to isolation. Continuing to work on his BBC Radio 2 show, and his TV series while also finishing a book, Norton admitted he felt lucky to have projects to keep him busy.

“I’m very aware that having things to occupy your mind is very, very useful at the moment,” he said.

His series, which has run for 27 seasons, also made the swift change away from a live audience and in-studio guests, to a more isolation-friendly format, with many guests appearing via video chat.

“The goalposts kept moving, in terms of isolation and whether studios would be open,” Norton told 10 daily, “Once the BBC said they had an appetite for some sort of show we were really gung-ho about trying to make it work.

“Primarily, if I’m honest, in order to employ people.”

With a handful of contractors set to start jobs on the show in March, Norton and his team worked to make sure they could honour those commitments.

The ease and appeal of Norton’s show has been the fun nature of a handful of guests sitting together on his couch, mingling and telling outrageous stories to each other and the live studio audience, with viewers at home feeling like they’ve scored an invite to the best party in town.

The shift to video calls wasn’t a huge adjustment for Norton who has been doing radio interviews for years, already familiar with “talking into silence” and the rhythm of chatting with someone remotely.

“Although you can see them and hear them, it’s not like having a conversation. It’s not the same as looking at someone face-to-face,” Norton said.

“I think we’ve now filmed three shows and I think we’re getting better at it,” he said, “and it’s not just me. The guests are as well. I think we’re all doing this more and more, spending more time on these Zoom calls, so I think we’re just finding our way. “When we get to show eight, it’ll be fabulous!” he said, laughing.

Part of the perverse joy of talk shows now moving to video chats with celebs from their homes is getting a chance to see how our favourite celebs live. Or at least, those that are willing to show off their luxe homes.

“What’s funny is, some people like to show you their house,” Norton said, “they like to put the camera somewhere so you get to see a fabulous vista of a beautiful home.

“And then I imagine people who actually have beautiful homes just show you a tiny patch of white wall,” he added, ‘You don’t know where they live!”

Though Norton still has access to a huge roster of A-list celebrity guests, there’s one missing ingredient he said he does miss when filming the series.

“Listen, we do know the show works better with an audience. It’s not like we did this version and have gone, ‘We’ve been idiots!’

“It’s much more fun if there’s an audience.”

After more than 20 seasons, having to come up with creative solutions to the current state of the world hasn’t been an unwelcome challenge.

“What’s great for me -- we’ve been doing this thing for over 20 years -- if you thought you were jaded, if you thought you had seen it all, suddenly there’s this.

“No one has had to cope with things like this before and here we are. It’s a challenge and, at this point in a career, it’s exciting to have such a big challenge.”

'The Graham Norton Show' airs 9pm Saturdays on 10 Peach and 10 Play.