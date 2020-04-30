‘I Think I Was In Shock’: Jess In Disbelief After Nailing Savoury Immunity Cook

Jess Liemantara has claimed immunity from Sunday night’s elimination, even though it took her a while to process her victory.

The previous night saw Jess astound the judges with her creative dessert she christened Into The Woods -- a delicate looking forest fried parsnip noodles, parsley oil vinaigrette and a fennel and dark chocolate ice cream.

But the dessert queen made a promise to herself going into the next challenge to step away from the butter, sugar and cream.

“After that dessert cook, the next day, I was like, ‘Whatever it is, I’m going to do a savoury dish, I’m not doing dessert'.

“It was my first immunity cook for the season and I wanted to showcase what I came back for -- everyone’s had that moment, except for me, so there was quite a bit of drive coming into the immunity cook today.

The cook against Callum Hann, Sarah Tiong and Laura Sharrad was set by Michelin-star chef and MasterChef regular Curtis Stone, who decided to throw a bit of a wildcard into the mix with a time-based reverse auction.

The contestants had to play a game of chicken to claim their desired proteins, vegetables and aromats, paying for items with their allotted 120 minute cook.

But while some contestants were happy to forfeit larger portions of time to claim coveted proteins or baskets of citrus -- Jess went in with a different strategy that left her with 100 minutes to cook.

“There were a couple of things I really wanted but I think I work best when I’m given an ingredient to work with,” she told 10 daily. “I thought that I would definitely get eggs, but otherwise I was happy to not pay anything at all.”

Jess’ frugal visit to the MasterChef auction meant she was left with a selection of goods that even Curtis Stone was scratching his head at -- eggs, rice, stone fruit and Middle Eastern spices.

But Jess had the perfect dish in mind, even though she’d never actually attempted it before -- a 60 degree egg served with turmeric egg noodles, rice crisps and a stone fruit chilli oil.

“I hadn’t cooked this dish before but I’d eaten it a lot at a restaurant called JoJo noodles [in Melbourne] and I absolutely love it so much because the egg is just perfectly cooked, you mix it with some mince pork and it’s just a really beautiful dish.”

Jess elevated the dish with ingredients she might not have used before, even though she was still in doubt when she plated up.

“At the end of the cook looking at everyone else’s dishes, I felt like my dish didn’t have the oomph I was looking for, I thought it was just sort of mediocre...an okay dish but wasn’t anything fantastic.

“I was hoping that the flavours really worked and that the egg really worked and melted really nicely, I never thought I’d actually win the immunity cook,” she added.

It’s an obstacle that all MasterChef contestants face, with the mental challenge of backing yourself often greater tithan the actual cooking.

“You’re up against really amazing cooks, it’s hard to not judge your own cooking and think, ‘Oh I could have done better, I could have done this instead'.”

This challenge is even greater in Back To Win, a season where everyone is an all-star cook, but Jess’ perfectly cooked, flavour-packed dish pushed her ahead of the very impressive dishes put forward by Callum, Sarah and Laura.

When Jess’ name was announced by Curtis as the winner of the immunity cook, it was clear from her face that she couldn’t quite believe that she hadn’t heard someone else’s name.

“I think I was in shock, in my season, I came three points short of winning immunity and, coming back with 24 other people, I never thought I’d win.

“It was a ‘wow’ moment for me,” she said, adding that it actually took her a “good two weeks to really be like, ‘Oh, you know what? I did win!’”

“I struggle with taking compliments and, I actually love compliments but it takes me a little while to really process it and appreciate it,” she said.

Jess’ win means she’s safe from this Sunday’s elimination cook, even if she did have a tiny bit of FOMO standing all alone on the gantry.

“I was very relieved but it’s also a really fun challenge and I wish I was actually down there, but at the same time, Iwas pretty happy that I got to wear a really cute outfit on that day,” she laughed.

You can find the recipe to recreate Jess’ tasty turmeric noodles on 10 play.

