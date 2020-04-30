'It's Been Brutal': Curtis Stone On Running His Two Los Angeles Restaurants During COVID-19

Ahead of his appearance as guest judge on MasterChef: Back To Win, Curtis Stone gave The Project an update on how his restaurants in Los Angeles are faring in the middle of a pandemic.

Stone was awarded his first Michelin star just last year but in the last two months, his fine dining eateries Maude and Gwen have had to completely change the way they do business.

"It is brutal," Stone told Gorgi Coughlan via video call from his home in the States.

"We are in Los Angeles, one of the hardest hit areas of America and both our restaurants were closed, we found out four o' clock that afternoon there was a closure that night and it was state wide," he explained.

Maude is now operating as Maude Marketplace where Stone's chefs are serving up hearty family favourites for takeaway (think soups, lasagne, cheesecake) as well as produce from local suppliers like fresh eggs, vegetables, meat and wine.

Stone explained that he's just had to roll with the punches and readjust the way his businesses normally function to accomodate coronavirus restrictions -- with the safety and wellbeing of his staff a priority.

"You accept it and move on and just got to be flexible and keep your people taken care of and employed and that was always our goal," he said.

"If we can feed the community at the same time, wonderful. It's not easy. It's like starting a brand new business," he added.

While Stone is still working full time, he said his two primary school-aged kids were "having a ball" with mum, Lindsay Price.

"My beautiful wife is home schooling and they are right at the ages, eight and five. They don't go off into their bedroom and figure it out, you got to help them. But I am home and not travelling with work. The kids are eating well, I'm not going to lie."

But for anyone who might not have a Curtis Stone hanging around at their place during isolation, the celebrity chef offered his advice for a simple, hearty iso meal.

"I love the one-pot-wonders ... I know the're simple -- simple stews or braises.

"I'd get some of that beautiful Aussie beef and slow cook with it red wine and some root vegetables, do a stew, and maybe some mashed potatoes," he said, adding that the meal was his favourite kind of dish during cooler weather.

"As soon as it happens I want to open a bottle of red wine and eat slow cooked beef," he said.

Same here, Curtis!

Main Image: Network 10.