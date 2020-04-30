Gela-Toe And Breast Milk Ice Cream: The Gogglebox Households' Take On The First MasterChef Mystery Box

What do you get when you mix chicken feet with ice-cream?

The Goggleboxers were in fine form as they witnessed the first Mystery Box to hit MasterChef: Back To Win -- a selection of delicious treats including chicken feet, whiting, coriander and taro selected by Melissa Leong.

While brother and sister Tim and Leanne knew exactly how tasty a chook foot can be, Lee and Keith weren't as convinced -- and the often polarising coriander had best friends Chantal and Kaday looking very concerned.

But for most of the households, it wasn't the contents of the Mystery Box as much as the way in which some of the contestants were choosing to use them.

When Ben Ungermann announced that the sight of chicken claws made him think of one thing -- "a dessert!" Tim and Leanne jumped up.

"Wait, wait, WHAT?" asked Tim, shaking his head in disbelief.

"A DESSERT!" echoed Leanne.

Over at Anastasia and Faye's, the reaction was similar, even though the language was a little more explicit.

"Why the f*** would you do that?" said Anastasia.

When Ben then announced that his dessert would take the form of a chicken fat caramel, with ice-cream, Jad saw the perfect opportunity to name the dish.

"You know what the ice-cream's called?" he asked his pal Jad, who has been tuning in via a laptop to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

"Gela-TOE," he laughed.

As the MasterChef judges declared that Ben's chooky caramel ice-cream dish was, in fact, delicious -- Lee still wasn't totally convinced.

"I don't care if Bulla makes it, I'm not eating it!" she said.

And she probably wouldn't like a taste of what Sarah was cooking up in her own Mystery Box corner for baby Malik with the new mum telling Matty that her recipe was coming along nicely.

"Yeah I'm just going to make some breast milk ice-cream," she joked.

Main Image: Network 10.