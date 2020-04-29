Mystery Box Twist Sees MasterChef Contestants Taking Big Risks With Small Ingredient Lists

Talk about a spanner in the Mystery Box.

Before lifting their boxes, the chefs were told that in this challenge they would have to include all of the ingredients.

If that wasn't enough of a twist, as the chefs looked at their boxes they began to realise that no one had the same combo of ingredients, everyone had completely different piles of four ingredients.

As the judges explained that the chefs would have time to bargain and trade ingredients before the cook started, they would still need four ingredients and use all of them.

It was a day of big risks for the chefs, pushed out of their comfort zones with ingredient combos like almonds, macadamias, mustard and rosemary and their under-bench staples, the chefs were forced to get creative.

And many took some pretty big risks, with Sarah Tiong deciding to make her first dessert of the season.

So far in the competition, Sarah has continued to impress the judges with her creative approaches and perfectly executed dishes -- but after showcasing her skills in savoury dishes, Sarah said she wanted to impress the judges and show them something unexpected.

With her ingredients of mango, coconut cream, bird's eye chilli and lemons, she created a coconut mango chilli ice cream with a lemon shortbread crumb, candied chilli and a bitter coconut caramel.

And it was as delicious as it sounded with Jock swooning over her "smooth as" ice cream that was "packed full of flavour".

Someone much more at home in the sweet world, Jess created a dish she called Into The Woods using her four ingredients of parsley, parsnip, fennel and chocolate.

With just those four ingredients to get creative with, Jess created a burnt caramel, fennel and chocolate ice cream she dropped onto a nest of parsnip noodle crisp, delicately sitting on a dusting of parsley powder, with some parsley vinaigrette on the side.

"Of all the boxes I thought for sure that one would be divvied up and separated," Mel said after tasting. "I didn't see how it would all make sense but you have made sense from craziness."

Andy meanwhile was furious with how wildly creative and skilled Jess is at just 21-years-old.

And while the sweets were wowing the judges, the undisputed crown prince of sweets, Reynold went in a different direction and using his lobster, goat's cheese, miso and purple cabbage created a stunning-looking dish with perfectly cooked lobster.

That was a surprise considering he revealed he had only ever cooked lobster once before -- the day before the Mystery Box challenge.

Once again Poh had our hearts racing as the kitchen erupted into a manic marketplace of bargaining and trading, she stood resolute looking down at a tray of proteins.

Her initial box included venison, tuna, speck and cherries -- and she didn't trade a single thing. Embracing the challenge Poh whipped up the most beautiful looking seared venison with tuna cream sauce draped over a bed of macerated cherries.

Laura managed to find the ingredients for a gnocchi with whipped ricotta, peas and mint -- but her fourth ingredient of apples really threw her for a loop. Deciding on making an apple caramel, the judges absolutely loved the unique flavours she served up.

Callum also decided to embrace the limited ingredients, with his including chicken, carrots, ginger and soy he opted to make a take on Okonomiyaki.

A traditional savoury pancake, one of Okonomiyaki's key ingredients is usually cabbage, but taking inspiration from his Mystery Box, Callum wowed the judges with his final dish.

While not every gamble paid off -- Reynold's goat's cheese cream let him down, Sarah Clare's duck esophagus was overcooked and Hayden's bowl of "many balls" in broth left a the judges wanting more.

At the end of the cook Callum, Jess, Sarah and Laura were picked as the top four dishes of the day, sending them into the immunity cook.

