Dani Venn Breaks Down In Tears During Mystery Box Challenge

Heavy is the apron that wears MasterChef's one and only immunity pin, and no one knows that better than Dani Venn.

Wednesday's Mystery Box Challenge saw the returning chefs each presented with a unique collection of four ingredients.

The challenge was to cook a dish using all four, the contestants were allowed to bargain and swap ingredients as many times as they liked, but they had to use four ingredients in their dish.

While it wasn't an elimination round, Dani seemed uncharacteristically overwhelmed by the task.

During the very first cook of Back To Win, Dani wowed the judges with her Taste of Sri Lanka -- a mud crab curry, pineapple curry, homemade roti and sambal -- earning her the only immunity pin of the season.

But standing in front of her Mystery Box, Dani was a far cry from the confident, happy chef we saw in the premiere.

With prawns, pork belly, orange and tarragon, Dani admitted the challenge that lay before her was "a bit of a spin-out".

"I can't think of a dish to cohesively pull all of these flavours together in a way that's going to be refined and elegant," the 34-year-old said.

"I know there's no elimination today but that, to me, doesn't matter. I want to make sure that every time I come into this kitchen I come in putting my best foot forward. I've put so much on the line for this experience."

Though the idea of trying to create a cohesive, refined dish was tripping Dani up, the weight of the immunity pin also seemed to be getting the best of her.

"Every time the judges come over to my bench I feel like they're expecting more and I just don't feel like I'm cooking like myself. I know that I can cook and when I get here I feel like I can't."

Missing home, her two kids and the life she put on hold to return to the MasterChef kitchen nine years after her first season, Dani tearfully said, "I just don't feel ... good".

Maybe the pressure of the MasterChef kitchen just isn't for me anymore.

Seeing her distressed, Melissa Leong approached Dani to shake her out of her downward spiral.

"You have an incredible box of ingredients, you have an incredible brain in your head," Melissa said encouragingly, "I would suggest just take a minute, breathe and return to your checklist and just work through it."

Split between making her prawns or her pork belly the hero of her dish, Dani began to worry her pork wouldn't be cooked well enough and pivoted to using the pork fat in her prawn dish.

Approaching the judges with her final dish, Dani served up prawns cooked in pork fat with a tarragon and orange sauce.

Though she was open with the judges about her "breakdown" earlier in the cook, Melissa asked the room for anyone else who has ever had a bad day in the kitchen to raise their hands.

Met with a sea of hands from the other contestants -- and all three judges -- it was time to taste and, although the judges admitted it was clear Dani struggled with the direction of her dish, there were flavours in the dish the judges really loved.

But the most important critique Dani received was when Melissa told her: "Find your joy. Find your center again. I feel like the weight of your pin won't tie you down as much, we're here for you."

Since winning the pin, Dani has had two opportunities to use it to avoid elimination. So far she has decided to instead rely on her skills in the kitchen and prove why she won the pin in the first place.

In a competition that has seen the best of the best returning for another shot at the title of Australian MasterChef,

