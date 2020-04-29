Morning Show Thrown Into Chaos As TV Chef Sets Fire To Home Kitchen

It was supposed to be a segment showing how easy it is to make a fast food favourite at home, but things definitely didn't go to plan.

Like many morning shows, UK talk show This Morning has had to make some adjustments in light of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning some of their regular segments look a little different.

Rather than having one of their regular cooking demonstrations in the studio, MasterChef UK host John Torode appeared via video link from home.

Torode was showing hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how to recreate a Maccas sausage and egg McMuffin from home.

Things started off fine, but things eventually went a little south, with John so focused on teaching the hosts the best way to cook their sausage and egg that he failed to notice the tea towel he had left on his stove.

"Your cooker is on fire! Your tea towel John. Behind you John, you're on fire!" a panicked Phillip shouted at the screen -- thanks to a bit of video delay there was a few seconds for the towel to pretty much light up completely before John was able to drench it in the sink.

While the hosts were clearly losing it at the chaos, they got right back into cooking... until John's fire alarm started going off.

Rushing around to turn the alarm off in a kitchen filling up with smoke, John left the hosts to their own devices. While Phil revelled in the chaos, Holly was more concerned with the job at hand.

"Hang on, what about my egg McMuffin?" she shouted at John still scrambling to turn off the bleeping in his kitchen.

Thankfully the three pros were able to continue despite the mishap, each making their own version of a McMuffin.

"I mean we've cooked, we've had a fire, we had a chat," Phil said while chowing down on his McBrekky.

The fact that Phillip and Holly's first instinct was to simply crack up with the giggles should be no surprise to fans of This Morning, with the hosts often losing the plot during the live show.

Featured image: ITV via YouTube.