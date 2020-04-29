Reporter Accidentally Caught Not Wearing Pants On Good Morning America
Will Reeve, the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, lived every person's worst nightmare on Good Morning America when he was caught without pants on live TV.
As the world works out ways to stay connected amid the coronavirus lockdown, it's inevitable that there would be some technical snags along the way. Remember the reporter who accidentally filmed her husband in the shower? Or the lady who went viral for streaming herself on the toilet while on a zoom call to her colleagues?
Well it seems that people still haven't learned that it's probably just best to keep your damn pants on during a work meeting -- especially if it's a live television segment on Good Morning America, as Will Reeve has since discovered.
Reeve, an American correspondent for the morning show and the son of Superman star, was presenting in a button-up shirt and blazer, but lifting his leg, it was revealed that he was not wearing any pants.
Reeve has taken it all in good fun, however, calling the ordeal "hilariously mortifying" in a statement posted to Twitter.
“Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” he explained.
“The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine,” he added.
“I have ARRIVED,” he tweeted in response to a fan pointing out the blunder, adding, "In the most hilariously mortifying way".
