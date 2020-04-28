'I Ran Too Far With It': Seafood King Harry Foster Farewells The MasterChef Kitchen

It was a night of a million wows with six of the returning chefs facing a pressure test unlike any other.

Following Monday night's huge, loud cook-off in front of a screaming crowd of hundreds of fans, the judges set a very interesting task for the six chefs who ended up in the pressure test.

Hayden, Poh, Amina, Harry, Sarah Tiong and Laura were tasked with going home and creating their own pressure test, a dish that would elicit a "wow" when it was revealed to the judges during the tasting.

Harry's Rock Pool was a feast for the eyes, a stunning but delicate arrangement of seafood made to look like a rock pool.

But the flavours weren't enough to save him from elimination, making him the fourth chef to farewell the MasterChef kitchen.

"Knowing that I had to cook a 'wow' dish, my own dish, was comforting in a sense, but just the pressure of knowing the chances weren't great. There were only seven people in the room cooking, that was stressful," Harry told 10 daily.

The chefs were allowed to write out their recipes and plan in a notebook, which Harry filled cover-to-cover, drawing pictures of how he wanted his final dish to look.

" I went too conceptual," he said.

I took the idea of making a 'wow' dish and ran too far with it.

"That's not the kind of food I cook at all, and I think I went too far with the idea of making it so visually wow, visually incredible that I lost the focus of food I really enjoy cooking. That was my downfall."

Growing up right near the Great Barrier Reef, Harry said he has always been close to the ocean, fishing and diving in his spare time.

One of his first jobs as a teen was working in an aquaculture farm breeding fish for commercial sale.

"I've got this affinity to the ocean," he said, "it just draws me in and I can never seem to stay away for too long."

His love of the ocean has influenced him as a chef, as well, becoming known for his skills with seafood in the MasterChef competition.

Since first appearing on the show in Season 8 when he was just 21-years-old, Harry's love of seafood and his philosophy around food was only further cemented as time went on.

"For me, it's understanding all aspects of the things that you're eating," he said.

"It's super important for me to know where my produce is coming from.

"I'm super passionate about catching my own seafood, I lived off the seafood I caught for a good six months last year," he explained, "that's the thing that made me passionate about food. That I can go out and collect food sustainably, I can have a good understanding of the produce I'm using and how to use it best."

Despite his passion and mastery of seafood, after it was announced to be the theme of the first round in Monday's cook, Harry said a four-letter word starting with F came to mind, and it wasn't 'fish'.

"As soon as Jock said it was a seafood challenge I was like ... f**k."

Before Jock had even finished explaining, Harry's teammates already knew what was going to happen. "They all just turned around and I was like ... shit."

"I had no option, I couldn't have said no because I'm the 'seafood guy', and if I had said no it would have looked like I was scared or worried I was going to fail, so I said yeah no worries I'll do it."

After the episode aired, Harry wrote on Instagram that he was "on the verge of crying" throughout the cook.

"All I could see was the looming thought and huge responsibility that if I f**k this up, I was going to be the person to blame for sending someone home and ending their dreams," he wrote.

One would imagine the toughest thing about the challenge was cooking against two of Back To Win's strongest all-rounders, Tessa and Reynold.

"It was the best of the best," Harry said, but the biggest struggle of the challenge was getting over the nerves of cooking in front of a massive, screaming crowd.

"I'm the most socially anxious person, I cannot stand a crowd, I hate loud noises, I just need to be alone!" Harry said, "I was fully having a meltdown, my brain was shutting down."

For Harry, he said the experience to return to MasterChef was an opportunity he couldn't turn down, especially one where he'd be meeting faces from past seasons.

"We've all sort of been friends or acquaintances through social media for years and years," he said.

"Then, all of a sudden, to put us all in a room together -- everyone finally got to have a proper connection in real life."

"It was such a good experience," he said, "getting to meet everybody and getting to build connections with those people... How can you say no to that?"

