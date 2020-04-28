TV Week Logies Cancelled For 2020 Due To Coronavirus

The Logie Awards will not go ahead in 2020, instead promising a bigger event in 2021.

On Tuesday, TV Week's publisher Bauer Media confirmed that the 2020 ceremony would not go ahead.

Australian TV's night of nights, this will be the first time since 1959 that the Logies will not be held.

"We have spent the last few weeks discussing with our event partners what the TV WEEK Logie Awards could look like in 2020, whilst adhering to Government restrictions and working around the challenges of COVID-19," Bauer Media's Fiona Connolly said, promising an "even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021".

"The TV WEEK Logies is loved because it is a live event, with viewers at home enjoying seeing the red-carpet glamour and the entertainment community coming together to celebrate the television industry," Connolly continued.

"While we are postponing the TV WEEK Logie Awards for 2020 and returning in 2021, the 2021 Logies will be an epic event that will take into consideration the 12 months of television just past, as well as all programs that will air for the remainder of this year."

The Logies were set to be held in June at The Star on the Gold Coast. There were reports last month that plans were in place to go ahead with nominations and online voting campaigns, as well as a "broadcast alternative" to the ceremony. Unfortunately, that has been ruled out with the latest statement.

"All parties agree the most positive outcome is to not hold the TV WEEK Logies, including public voting, in 2020, but to stage an even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021.

"We would like to thank Queensland for being a wonderful Logies host and partner in delivering this event over the past two years and we cannot wait to return to The Star Gold Coast next year."

Featured image: Getty Images.