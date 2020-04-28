Somebody Please Help Poh With Time Management Before We Have An Anxiety Attack

Another MasterChef challenge, another night of us screaming "PLEASE POH, HURRY UP" at the TV.

We had barely recovered from Poh gambling her entire 90 minutes of time to create a stunning chiffon cake during Back To Win's first elimination challenge only to see Poh back at it again.

The fan-favourite had just two hours in Tuesday's 'wow'-worthy pressure test to create a dish of her choosing, and she chose a dish... that usually takes her double that time.

"I wanted to show that I could get a lot done in the two-hour time limit," Poh said listing off the beef pie and THREE side dishes she aimed to make.

MasterChef READ MORE Poh Scared The Chiffon Cake Out Of Us Again In Chaotic MasterChef Challenge Poh Ling Yeow has once again succeeded in scaring the living daylights out of us, while simultaneously making us feel very hungry.

Poh planned to make a comforting stout-braised beef pie with sides of orange and butter glazed carrots, Robuchon mashed potatoes and apple cider and butter braised cabbage.

The pie itself was also kicked up a notch with the addition of blue cheese in the crust which would also feature a delicate finishing decoration of pastry leaves and plaits.

Our faces, meanwhile, turned blue when Poh spoke about the delicate timing of the dish she needed to perfect, risking it all once again.

"The pressure points are to get that meat caramelised and into the pressure cooker on time," she explained. "If I miss that time frame my meat won't be braised down enough and I won't have time to make these beautiful sides that compliment the pie."

The steaks were high (a good pun) as the cook continued and Poh began slipping behind her outlined schedule as she aimed to get the perfect caremelisation.

"I wrote my own pressure test and I could be sending myself home today," the Season 1 runner-up said.

MasterChef READ MORE 'You Are Loved': The Story Behind The T-Shirts You've Seen Khanh Wearing On MasterChef It's easy to be distracted by the sartorial splendour this year on MasterChef between Melissa Leong's earrings and Jock Zonfrillo's tartan trousers.

With only 35 minutes left in the cook, Poh only just began decorating her pie admitting that she was going to bump up her oven's temperature in the hope that it would cook faster.

"I think this might be down to the wire again," she said assuming what she christened her "Poh position" aka crouched in front of the oven waiting for a miracle to occur and for everything to be perfect.

Like her vanilla slice or her stuffed culurgiones, there was nothing that could be done but wait and see how things would turn out.

Even Khanh, who won immunity from this pressure test on Monday, admitted he was feeling the pressure up on the gantry.

And yes, our hands were sweaty and our throats hoarse from screaming, "GET THE PIE IN THE OVEN", but at the end of the cook the judges were truly wowed by what Poh served up with just seconds remaining on the clock.

The steak was perfectly cooked, with Jock calling it "magic" before admitting he'd eat the entire thing. And if anyone from the show is reading this, we'd absolutely watch a spin-off where Jock just eats a large pie every night thanks.

Though we really need to stop doubting Poh's ability to manipulate time and space to plate up some incredible dishes, but please, our nerves can't handle much more of the stress. Someone get Poh a stopwatch or Time-Turner ASAP.

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10, 10 Play and WIN Network.