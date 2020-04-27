'You Are Loved': The Story Behind The T-Shirts You've Seen Khanh Wearing On MasterChef

It's easy to be distracted by the sartorial splendour this year on MasterChef between Melissa Leong's earrings and Jock Zonfrillo's tartan trousers.

But the wardrobe that has piqued the curiousity of viewers the most belongs to Khanh Ong, who has worn a variation on the same simple t-shirt at every challenge.

In shades of white, black, baby pink and olive green, each tee is embroidered with the words 'you are loved' and, in the last two weeks, fans have flooded Khanh's social media platforms with questions about the shirts.

"I reckon I’ve gotten about 300 comments, and private messages sent to me about them," Khanh told 10 daily over the phone.

Scroll through Khanh's Instagram feed and you'll see plenty of comments from fans who have been touched by the message, the shirts even got the attention of Australian Survivor's resident style icon, and friend of Khanh's, Shonee Fairfax.

"Can I expect this shirt every night?! Love it," she commented on a picture of Khanh wearing the white version of the tee during Melissa Leong's Mystery Box challenge.

Khanh explained that there was a very special reason he's been wearing the 'you are loved' t-shirts, which you can now buy online, with $10 from each shirt (on sale for $35) going to LGBTQIA+ youth charity Minus18.

"It’s somewhere that I used to go to when I was younger and when I was underage," Khanh explained of the Australian organisation that holds fun social events (like the annual Queer Formals), as well as educational and advocacy workshops that give young people a sense of belonging, safety and empowerment.

More recently, Minus18 has been hosting online events including Drag School, digital dance parties and drawing classes -- keeping that same sense of community alive during a global pandemic that has forced most young people indoors.

"There was a space where they threw events that made you feel welcomed, and I feel like that’s really important to support something that really helped me when I was younger," Khanh said of the Minus18 community.

Khanh had come up with the idea before he said 'yes' to MasterChef so when Back To Win came along, "the plan came into action".

Teaming up with his friend Colbee from Sweater Club, who creates all the tees herself in a garage in Melbourne, Khanh said: "It didn’t matter if I was here for a week, a month, or the entire time -- it was something that I wanted to push."

Although the origin story of the t-shirts has been somewhat mysterious up until now, the simple message has resonated with viewers tuning into MasterChef during a very unpredictable time in our world.

"I think it’s a weird time in the world, and if that helps one person, that’s all that really matters," said Khanh.

"It’s just that reminder that things get better, you are loved and there is love for you."

You can head along to Sweater Club's website to check out the full range of t-shirts.

