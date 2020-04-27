'I Couldn't Put Them Through It': Ben Milbourne Hasn't Told His Kids He's Out Of MasterChef Yet

Australia was devastated to learn last night that Ben Milbourne was the latest contestant to leave the MasterChef kitchen.

But there were two avid fans who didn't tune in last night -- Ben's children, Charlotte and Jack -- who have been cheering their dad on every night.

When The Project's Peter Helliar asked Ben how the little ones had coped with the news he replied: "To be honest, Pete, I haven't told them yet."

"We have been watching the show religiously and they love the show and every time we watch it they plead with me, 'Dad, you are not going to get eliminated' and last night I couldn't put them through it," he said.

Ben's elimination was a scene that we wish someone was protecting us from, with his emotional farewell especially tough to watch when he spoke about how proud he was of his best mate and MasterChef judge, Andy Allen, who also teared up.

Ben explained to The Project panel that he opted to put a family movie on instead of tuning into the cooking contest.

"So we ended up watching a movie and at some stage tonight now, I'll end up breaking the news to them and they will be heartbroken," he said.

Waleed Aly asked which film they ended up watching (How To Train Your Dragon) and then commented that the animated classic is definitely "a tearjerker".

"You are going to make them sad twice!" he joked.

