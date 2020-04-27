Attention Tiny Chefs: Australia Is Looking For Its Next Junior MasterChef

On Monday night, fans of MasterChef got a bit of a surprise in the form of a casting call, looking for young chefs hoping to take their cooking to the next level.

The spin-off aimed at budding chefs looks to be returning as Network 10 is on the hunt for anyone between the ages of 9 and 14 with a passion for cooking, baking and running to pantries.

Though it's been a minute since Junior MasterChef aired, this won't be the first time some of Australia's most talented tiny chefs have battled it out for the title of Junior MasterChef.

And it's the perfect timing, with many Aussies spending more time in the kitchen, baking their best iso banana breads or sourdough loaves, cooking has become a brilliant family affair.

Following the announcement that casting is now open for Junior MasterChef, a Network 10 spokesperson said in a statement, "Junior MasterChef Australia is a great way to showcase the best and brightest young cooks and their love of, and passion for, food.

"The previous two seasons of Junior MasterChef Australia were hugely popular and a joy to watch."

Which, by the way if you haven't seen, both seasons are up in their entirety on 10 Play, just in case you wanted to study some past episodes and get ahead of the game. They also featured a handful of familiar faces including Back To Win's own Poh Ling Yeow and Callum Hann.

While many shows have been forced to halt production due to the coronavirus and restrictions, MasterChef: Back To Win has been a rare case where the production company and crew were able to act swiftly and introduce measures which meant they could continue filming.

The news of Junior MasterChef is a ray of sunshine for the TV industry which has been impacted by the overwhelming affects of the pandemic.

“It is also important for us that we ensure the continuity of employment for our production partners," the spokesperson continued.

"The industry must remain in as strong a shape as possible so we can continue to produce great local content and keep our audiences entertained and connected.”

Featured image: Network 10.