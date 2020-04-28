Fans Just Discovered Dolly Parton's Secret Link To Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Queens among queens!

Twitter is having a field day this morning after it was (re) discovered that international icon and all-round darling Dolly Parton served as an uncredited executive producer on the cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The supernatural series -- which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy -- ran for seven seasons from 1993 until 2003.

While it doesn't sound like Dolly had much of a hand in the show, she can be credited for helping to bring the show to us eventually.

Basically, in 1986, the singer and her former manager Sandy Gallin founded Sandollar Productions, which produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992.

The film famously flopped, however, Sandollar executive Gail Berman thought it would work as a television series and the rest, as they say, is history.

In fact, some even speculated that Buffy’s birthday, January 19, is an homage to Parton -- who celebrated her 74th birthday this year on that very day.

“I was today years old when I found out that Dolly Parton was an uncredited executive producer on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’” one shocked fan posted on Twitter.

“What? WHAT?????????????????????????????????” another added.

A third user summed up everyone's thoughts, saying: “How could I possibly think more highly of this woman?!”

It makes sense that the country music powerhouse would champion content featuring strong women. In 2016 Berman told The New York Times just how far Parton went to back her fellow women, saying that during the '90s, Dolly personally wrote her a check after discovering Berman was given less Buffy royalty money than the men at Sandollar.

Image: Getty Images.