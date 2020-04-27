Jeff Goldblum Facing Backlash For Comments Made On RuPaul's Drag Race

Appearing as a special guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, Jeff Goldblum has come under fire after asking if Islam is "anti-women" and "anti-homosexuality".

Goldblum appeared on the series alongside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, with the pair moderating a presidential debate for America's first drag queen president.

Following the main challenge of the week, each of the remaining drag queens took to the runway to show off their best "Stars and Stripes" themed outfits. Iranian-Canadian queen Jackie Cox -- whose non-stage name is Darius Rose -- wowed the judges with a stunning hijab.

During judging, Goldblum asked if Cox was religious.

"I'm not," Cox responded adding, "To be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country."

Goldblum turned to the other judges and added, "Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-women? Does that complicate the issue?

"I'm just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid," the Jurassic Park star added.

Since the comments went to air on Friday, many jumped to Cox's defense, with some labeling Goldblum's comments racist.

Many pointed out the double standard of the series having challenges around TV evangelists, or other drag queens dressed as nuns in the past -- with no focus on Christianity and its friction with the LGBTQ+ community.

Following Goldblum's comments RuPaul stepped in to say "drag has always shaken the tree" while Cox fought back tears describing her own experiences and struggles with religion.

On Instagram, following the episode's airing, Cox responded to the "debate" around "whether I should or should not have worn this, or said what I said on the runway".

"This look was meant to honor my Muslim family and friends and also stand up against the Islamophobia they have faced," she wrote.

"As for my personal relationship with Islam: I am agnostic, and my immediate family has their own, somewhat secular, interpretation of the Islamic faith."

I think it’s important to clarify the importance of freedom of religion versus the religious law imposed in Iran and many other countries.

The caption continued with Cox describing her mother and aunt's relationship with wearing headscarves, as well as the way Cox's mother "chose to focus her beliefs on love and charity".

"But freedom of religion only works when people can live without fear of losing their job, hearing racial slurs, or worse," Cox wrote. "I am proud that this runway is opening up conversations around that issue. Though I have sometimes lost faith in the US, this moment has given me hope."

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race has quietly become known as the "cursed" series among fans, following a BuzzFeed report that detailed catfishing allegations against contestant Sherry Pie -- real name Joey Gugliemelli.

Since the publication of the report, Gugliemelli was disqualified from the competition and the production has made every effort to edit him out of the series.

Due to the coronavirus, the show's live grand finale is also currently up-in-the-air with no word yet on how the series plans to crown a winner.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs weekly on Stan.

