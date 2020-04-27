Neighbours Cast Return To Production Following COVID-19 Shutdown

Neighbours is back in production after their coronavirus lockdown in April, but will implement social distancing rules.

Some of the new regulations undertaken by our Ramsay Street favourites upon their return last Monday include no physical contact such as kissing and hugging, and instead of hiring extras, crew members will appear in the background of scenes.

"The health and safety of cast and crew is paramount and we have been following the government guidelines closely," Neighbours executive producer said in a statement.

Celebrity READ MORE Deborra-Lee Furness Once Turned Down This Rockstar For Dinner With Hugh Jackman Hugh Jackman dropped in (virtually) to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday ahead of the release of his new movie Bad Education.

"Due to the style of our show and the vast size of our production studios and back lot, we realised we are in a position to resume filming in a way that protects everyone’s health and still delivers the Neighbours viewers know and love.

Herbison added that they were "implementing a number of measures that adhere to government guidelines and provide extra reassurance to everyone , including that social distancing "will be achieved by spreading everyone out and having less people in any environment at any given time".

He added that creative editing would be used to downplay evidence of social distancing.

TV READ MORE There Is Nothing Purer In The World Than Jad From Gogglebox's Love For Gordon Ramsay While everyone was excited for the return of MasterChef this week, there was one Goggleboxer who was completely unable to contain his joy.

"We have been working very closely with cast and crew on our plan to ensure everyone is comfortable to return. We have put no pressure on anyone to return and also put in extra measures for our older employees.," Herbison continued.

"Communication and collaboration is the key. The response has been overwhelmingly positive with everyone keen to work and produce the show we all love so much.

Neighbours airs 6.30 weeknights on 10 Peach and 10 Play.