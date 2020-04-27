Tiger King: Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband 'Strangled' And 'Dropped Out Of Plane', Lawyer Says

The lawyer of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin's missing ex husband, has revealed that he believes that Lewis was was “strangled” and “dropped out of a plane”.

While many characters in Netflix's wildly popular docuseries Tiger King were vocal about their belief that Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin allegedly "killed her husband" and "fed him to her tigers", the attorney for Baskin's ex-husband, Joseph Fritz, has offered an alternative theory on what may have happened.

Speaking on Fox Nation series A Tiger King Investigation about the disappearance of Don Lewis in August 1977. the lawyer said there's "no question but that he was murdered".

Fritz continued: "He loved those cats. He never would have just walked away from them... ever. He was proud of those cats. He loved his cats.

"Some force made him leave."

He went on to say that while the missing man was indeed very wealthy, Lewis "was cheap beyond belief" according to Fritz.

"What would have lured him more than anything else is a good deal on an airplane. So that's what I assume happened." Lewis' car was discovered in the parking lot of a private airport, with Baskin telling police he had planned to travel to visit his home in Costa Rica.

"What I had heard was that he was strangled from the back seat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf," Fritz continued.

Adding that he believed several people may have been involved in Lewis' disappearance or death, he added that it's only a matter of time before someone "stub[s] their toe" and speaks on the situation to get a "get-out-of-jail-free card".

Fritz also noted Baskin was not named as a suspect, and that he had no suspicions as to who was involved in Lewis' disappearance.

Following the popularity of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Baskin has repeatedly declared her innocence, blasting the series as pushing "lies and innuendos".

"If you do want to know the truth, it requires understanding the history of events in the years before my husband’s disappearance and the roles and behaviours of the people interviewed in the series," she wrote in a post on her website after the series launched.

In the post, Baskin wrote that her ex-husband's behaviour "became increasingly strange".

"He started refusing to use the bathroom and defecating outside. He brought in a homeless man to stay in our house.

"I rescheduled an appointment for him to see the specialist Dr. Gold. But he disappeared before the appointment date," she added.

Image: Netflix.