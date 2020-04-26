Mel, Andy And Jock's Day On A Plate: These Are The MasterChef Judges' Fave Spots To Eat In Melbourne
A rather unorthodox MasterChef challenge gave us a very tasty glimpse of the judges' favourite places to eat in Melbourne.
As the contestants arrived at the MasterChef kitchen in black aprons, ready for another Sunday night elimination, they were met with a large TV screen, with Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo nowhere to be seen.
Collectively, the Back To Win cooks are a group of people who have experienced everything the last eleven years of MasterChef has thrown at them, but as the TV screen came to life, not a single one of them could guess what was going to happen next.
First, Andy popped onto the screen and presented a video food diary of his "day on a plate" -- the meals that he frequently indulges in, and that give him the most joy.
Next up was Mel, who took the gang on a tour of her favourite spots to dine. Then there was Jock -- who has so much professional kitchen equipment in his home, he showed us the comfort foods that he makes for himself, and his family.
The judges then emerged from their hidey-holes (presumably they were waiting in the pantry the whole time) and revealed the contestants would be using a selection of ingredients that could be found in each of their 'day on a plate' video diaries.
If you blinked and missed some of these tasty locations, we've collected them right here for you so you can either check out their takeaway options, or head along when we're all allowed to sit down in restaurants, and travel interstate again.
Lune Croissanterie, Fitzroy
If you tuned into last year's season of MasterChef, you'll remember the episode when Lune's Kate Reid brought in her Black Forest croissant, which contestants had to re-create in the show's first ever two-day challenge.
Andy walked into Lune's "cube" location in Fitzroy, where you can watch the utterly mesmerising process of croissant lamination in action while tucking into your own crispy, buttery "zont" with a strong coffee.
After saying hello to Kate herself behind the counter, Andy ordered a coffee and a cheesy looking croissant, which we're going to guess was either their Reuben, or a ham and cheese number -- delish.
Lune's Fitzroy and Melbourne CBD locations are currently open for takeaway and also have a same-day delivery number on their Instagram bio.
Little Hop, Fitzroy
The next stop on Andy's gastronomic tour was absolutely no surprise because we all know how fond the Season 4 winner and Three Blue Ducks chef is of Mexican food.
Sadly, Little Hop is "taking a siesta" as the coronavirus has forced them to temporarily close their doors. According to a post on their Instagram page, they're hoping they'll be back as soon as possible to sling you the best tacos, tequila and craft beer.
Andy then went on to have what looked like a second lunch or a very early dinner at his apartment -- a juicy looking rump steak with broccolini and an anchovy dressing.
Babajan, Carlton North
Next up, Melissa started her day with a coffee and, with her sleek 'Eat Vegan' keep cup she headed along to Babajan Eatery in Carlton North, a cafe where you can find Turkish-inspired dishes like Börek (meat or veg pastries), lahmacun (a moreish crispy pizza, usually topped with minced meat) and, really good coffee.
Babajan is still open for trading, you can order online or head along for takeaway meals, coffee and even fresh produce boxes.
Beatrix, North Melbourne
How many times can you say "pillowy peach polenta pie" in a row? Because she's a gal after our own hearts, Melissa stops for a little bit of dessert for breakfast at Melbourne's famed Beatrix.
If you're so inclined, and live in Melbourne, Beatrix is still serving up delights like their red velvet layer cake, Moroccan Snickers tart, and mandarin chiffon cake. They're takeaway only and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For everyone else who doesn't live in the vicinity -- take a scroll through their drool-worthy Instagram and mark Beatrix in your diary for your next Melbourne trip.
Ima Project, Carlton
For something a little lighter, Mel head to Ima in Carlton for a gorgeous soba noodle salad with fresh Japanese toppings, served with a miso-glazed piece of salmon.
Ima are currently open for business (takeaway only) and they're serving up their usual delights including their soba noodle salad, kara-age chicken burgers, onigiri and hibachi-grilled market fish.
Jock's Pasta Machine
Alright, so Jock doesn't leave his house to show the Back To Win contestants his 'day on a plate' but why would you walk out the door when you're a professional chef with an industrial pasta machine.
A quick Google search tells us that Jock has a Bottene, most likely this model that is "ideal for restaurants with a 70-80 seat capacity" which truly tells us a lot about Jock's love for pasta.
With his adorable toddler standing on the bench, Jock demonstrates how the sexy contraption works, slicing the dough off the machine in one slick cut as it pops out through a shell-shaped mould.
As well as a perfect cup of coffee, with just a splash of milk and a crispy fried pancetta roll, Jock made himself some fresh pasta cacio e pepe -- making us wish that Jock's house was an actual cafe in Melbourne we could visit.