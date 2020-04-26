Melissa Leong Introduced Us To Her Husband And Cat -- And Australia Is In Love

As well as a delicious introduction to the MasterChef judges' favourite places to eat in Melbourne, we also got to meet some of their loved ones.

The three judges recorded their own 'day on a plate' food diary videos that were played for the contestants ahead of Sunday night's elimination challenge.

After watching what Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo love to eat on an ideal day, the judges revealed a selection of ingredients that could be found in each of those dishes that could be used in the challenge.

While Jock's table featured plenty of HP sauce, pancetta, butter, pasta making ingredients and cheese, Melissa and Andy's spreads included a few more proteins, and a lush variety of produce.

The challenge was illuminating in giving us a better idea of the judges' culinary personalities, but it also provided a very adorable peek at their families.

After visiting her favourite spot for coffee, then cakes, then a fresh soba noodle salad, Mel ate the last meal in her food diary at home with her husband, and their gorgeous grey kitty.

"This is my husband, Joe and this is our child, Ghost," she said, filming the trio sitting in the sunshine.

And look, it's only been two weeks since we properly met the new MasterChef judges but this glimpse into Mel's life at home really just scored her a whole new round of points.

We then got to peek inside Mel and Joe's kitchen as they made pasta with what looked like a burnt butter and walnut sauce.

"If I could eat pasta every day, I probably would," Mel revealed.

It's a passion she clearly shares with her fellow judge Jock Zonfrillo, who showed us two of his greatest loves in a video shot in his kitchen -- his industrial pasta machine and one of his tiny little sous chefs.

A scene that was always going to cause a few ovary explosions -- a tiny baby making pasta? We would definitely watch this spin-off.

While Andy was on a solo mission this episode, we did get to see the pleasure he receives from anchovies, which, honestly is incredibly relateable.

But Mel and Jock's videos generously gave us an honest peek into their lives, showing that the new judges are continually breaking the mould when it comes to what we expect from authoritative figures on TV.

Whether they're hanging on the gantry with contestants during a Pressure Test, or snacking on cheese in between cooks, Mel, Jock and Andy are re-writing the recipe book and we love them for it.

