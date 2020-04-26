Tom Hanks' Blood To Be Used To Help Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson will be donating their blood to assist COVID-19 researchers.

The Hollywood couple were both diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia in March when Hanks was due to film scenes on the Gold Coast for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

After receiving treatment in a Queensland hospital, Hanks and Wilson flew home to Los Angeles and have since been vocal in asking medical professionals how they could potentially assist in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’" Hanks told NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me podcast.

"And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’” he added.

Hanks recently commented while hosting Saturday Night Live from his kitchen that, now, more than ever, he's become a father figure to all Americans -- so it makes sense that he's donating blood and dad jokes to the country.

Hanks' wife Rita Wilson recently opened up about the specific symptoms she experienced while in the throes of the virus, explaining to CBS' Gayle King that she initially lost her sense of taste.

"I was very tired -- I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started," Wilson explained to King via video chat, adding that she'd experienced "chills like I've never had before".

Both Hanks and Wilson have been keeping busy throughout their recovery in quarantine. And now, in isolation Hanks became the first actor to pull off a hilarious SNL monologue from home while Wilson showed us all that she knows every single lyric to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray".

