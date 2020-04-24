Parks And Recreation Cast Reuniting For Special COVID-19 Charity Episode

The cast of Parks And Recreation are set to return to the small screen for a one-off charity special on April 30.

Five years after we farewelled Parks and Recreation, NBC is bringing the iconic comedy and stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O'Heir and Retta back for a charity special on April 30.

The one-off special -- spearheaded by the show's executive producer Michael Schur -- will help raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

The special ep will apparently be set in the present day and will follow Leslie Knope's determined attempts to keep in touch with her friends and colleagues as they (like us) are forced to self-isolate.

Speaking of bringing the series back for a worthy cause, Schur said:

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money."

"I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The special airs in the US on Thursday April 30 at 8.30pm, however there's no word yet on where Aussies can watch the special. In the meantime, you can catch Parks and Recreation on Stan.

Image: NBC