Deliveroo Had A 5000 Percent Spike In Chicken Feet Searches After MasterChef's Mystery Box

The very first mystery box of MasterChef Back To Win saw Melissa Leong curate a handful of stunning ingredients, each with an importance to her culinary upbringing.

It ranged fro the citrusy sharp galangal to the malty tang of black vinegar, but one ingredient truly divided the judges, chefs and audience: chicken feet.

Picked because of her weekly routine of Sunday yum cha with her family, Melissa noted the chicken feet was an ingredient she was passionate about not only because of how tasty it can be, but also to see how many of the returning chefs would push out of their comfort zones to use a part they may often overlook.

MasterChef READ MORE 'I Want You To Be A Little Bit Uncomfortable!': What We Learnt About Melissa Leong From Her First Mystery Box The items that someone places in a Mystery Box can tell you a lot about them as a person.

You could tell as she bounded around the workstations that Mel was seriously keen to see how the chefs would use her ingredients, which also featured King George whiting, taro, coriander, spring onions, Chinese five spice and cherries.

While the mystery box was chock-full of flavour, the inclusion of chicken feet divided home viewers.

Now, while a lot of people weren't on board with Ben Ungermann's chicken feet caramel that he paired with a honey galangal ice cream, there does appear to be a lot of interest in chicken feet themselves.

Food delivery app Deliveroo reported a 5,272 percent increase in searches for chicken feet since the episode went to air on Wednesday.

Perhaps seeing the range of dishes and the various ways chicken feet can be incorporated into a dish, fans have been having a look at which restaurants are selling dishes with chicken feet in them.

MasterChef READ MORE 'It's Very Soothing': Louis Tikaram From Stanley Explained The Mesmerising Art Of Making Egg Noodles For the first masterclass this season, Louis Tikaram introduced the contestants to a technique they'd never seen before.

TV READ MORE 'Very Different To Before': Network 10 Exec Opens Up About The New MasterChef Judges In the most recent episode of Sandra Sully's podcast, Short Black, Network 10's Chief Content Officer and EVP, Beverley McGarvey, revealed her thoughts on the new MasterChef judges.

The app has over 140 offerings for those looking to indulge in some chicken feet this weekend. From steamed to fried, pickled to grilled, there are a ton of options on offer (and also a Buffalo Chicken footlong from Subway just FYI).

For many of the returning chefs, the idea of using chicken feet falls perfectly into their no-waste ethos of cooking. Chris Badenoch has long been passionate about a 'nose to tail' style of cooking, while Simon Toohey has been known to be passionate about reducing food waste as much as possible.

Because chicken feet have no muscle on them, they're rich in nutrients and super high in collagen, which can help with healthy skin and joint pain -- so not only are they delicious, but they're also pretty good for you.

Featured image: Network 10.

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10, 10 Play and WIN Network.