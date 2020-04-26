Returning to the MasterChef kitchen would be intimidating enough, but finding out your best mate is now one of the judges could have gone either way.

In 2012 Ben Milbourne and Andy Allen competed side-by-side in their first MasterChef season together.

During Back to Win, the franchise's best bromance was once again reunited, but with the slight shift in power dynamic. Now that Andy had joined Jock and Melissa at the judging table, many viewers wondered if favouritism would be an issue for #Bandy.

Speaking to 10 daily following his elimination, Ben laughed when we suggested he went into the competition hoping Andy would taste every dish and declare, 'Yum, you win!'

"Of course! You always want that from your best mate, but one thing I know about [Andy] is he's one of the most trustworthy, reliable, honest people that you'll ever meet," Ben said. "He was always going to judge me for the dish I put up."

"A lot of people had this perception that, because he knows me so well, Andy was going to go easy on me," Ben continued, "I went in with a completely different frame of mind."

Because the pair have been such good friends since they competed together on Season 4, Ben said he couldn't get away with convincing the judges he was plating up anything other than his best.

"With Mel and Jock I could probably inch my way around a dish, 'this is how it was meant to come out' or 'I've cooked that the way I wanted to', but Andy would look at it and go, 'No, I've seen you cook something like that before... that's not how you wanted it to be.'

"Having someone know you so well is probably never a good thing when they’re judging you."

Sunday's cook saw the judges selecting ingredients that made up their 'days on a plate', ranging from HP sauce to corn chips, and asking the chefs to create anything out of the pretty generous offerings in their pantry.

Though there was framework in the cakes, tacos and pasta the judges showed off, the generous offerings in the pantry actually made the elimination challenge harder.

"Too many things to work with!" Ben laughed, "Everyone thinks that would be better, you get an open pantry, but it's not! Your brain just explodes with ideas and you can never really refine it.

"Whether or not you're going to create a good dish is decided in the first 10 minutes of your cook," Ben said, "You either have a really clear, concise idea of the dish you want to create or you'll have three or four ideas and as you go along you refine it."

If you're refining as you go, Ben said there's more room for errors, which he stumbled into while cooking his BBQ salmon fillet with charred spring onions and kale, a walnut cream and sauce vierge.

Heading into the cook, Ben said he had a clear idea of the sauces he wanted to make -- the walnut cream and the tangy sauce vierge -- originally deciding to pair it with the salmon collars, a wedge of succulent fatty meat nestled between the gills and the fish's body.

"I made my sauces slightly acidic to balance out that luxurious fattiness," Ben said, "I made those and moved on to my fish component." Cooking the collars, and happy with how they turned out, Ben also whacked a fillet onto the hibachi -- this season's trendiest bench appliance.

"I still had like eight minutes left in the cook...I thought I'll just cook a portion of this fish and see how a leaner piece comes up. When I turned it on the hibachi, the skin was cooked so well it looked fantastic."

Plating both up, Ben made the call to serve the fillet rather than the collars, thinking the judges would appreciate the perfectly grilled skin.

"It's exactly as I was saying, when you have options as you go along, under pressure, you can make a bad decision," he said. "If I had stuck with my initial plan I probably wouldn't have been eliminated."

But with 24 of MasterChef's best and brightest fighting for the top spot, anything can topple even the most talented chefs and put them at risk of elimination.

It's been eight years since Ben had competed in the MasterChef kitchen and a lot has changed -- not just the judges. This year, Sunday eliminations will see all but one chef cooking for their spot in the competition.

"I got caught out," Ben admitted, "in past seasons you've had to cook bad twice to be eliminated. Normally you have a bad cook and that puts you into elimination. You get another opportunity to save yourself.

"Not this season. It's not like that. On a Sunday everyone goes into elimination and there's one cook and if you're done... you're done."

Though he first felt confident approaching the judges with his dish, when they tore into the flesh of the salmon and saw it was slightly overdone there was a tinge of worry in Ben's mind. Then, when Jock mentioned the acidity in the dish, alarm bells went off in his head.

"I thought I've got nothing to balance that out on the dish. There's no rich, fatty, luxurious collar meat to balance out that acidity. That's when I started to worry.

"As soon as I got the first bit of feedback, I knew I was in trouble."

Leaving the MasterChef kitchen was one thing, but the biggest hurdle for Ben is yet to come.

"The hardest thing for me about elimination is going to be my daughter," he said. "She's watched it every single night and picks me out, she's really happy when I get good feedback.

Ben's daughter and son were the inspiration for the name of his Devonport restaurant, CharlotteJack, which he and wife Sally opened in 2018.

Due to the coronavirus, the restaurant industry has been overwhelmingly impacted by social distancing restrictions, with Ben and his family located in the north-west coast of Tasmania.

"We've been cordoned off from the rest of the state, you walk out in the street and there's no one there," Ben said.

CharlotteJack had to pivot to offering a takeaway menu, something Ben said he and his dedicated team were lucky to be able to quickly shift into.

"We've got the dish from this week's cook where I got sent up on the gantry, that's on the menu this weekend," Ben said, adding that the return of MasterChef was exactly what people needed during these unprecedented times.

Thankfully, a few weeks after he finished up MasterChef in 2012, Ben was introduced to social media by Andy.

"Andy had to set up my Instagram account! That was my first introduction [to social media]. Now...the only way we’re really keeping up with how people are viewing the show is through social media, because there’s just not that normal interaction you have out in the streets to get some real feedback on it. If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t be connected like we are.

"It's been good for a lot of Australians, being able to sit down of a night and see a really positive show and see people that they know from the past," he said. "It gives them a bit of connection with what normal life used to be like. It's nice to have it on every night and I'll be cheering for my favourites!"

As for who those favourites are, it should come as no surprise.

"Basically... Andy. Hopefully he judges well! And any other person that goes well from there deserves to go well.

"Whoever wins it... I think they'll be the best MasterChef winner to come out of all 12 seasons.'

