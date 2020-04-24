One Of The Triplets From Friends Posted To TikTok And People Are Freaking Out

You may not recognise the name, but Alexandria Cimoch and her brothers played a few very iconic roles on the sitcom Friends.

This week Alexandria shared her first video on TikTok, showing off her early foray into the world of acting.

As an infant, Alexandria and her brothers starred as Phoebe Buffay's triplets in Season 6 -- okay to get technical they were Phoebe's half-brother's triplets, she was the surrogate.

TV READ MORE The One Where Courteney Cox Stopped By Her Old 'Friends' Apartment It's been 15 years since 'Friends' went off the air, but let's be real, it feels like 84.

Since posting the clip, Alexandria's TikTok has had over 2.8 million views with fans of the series seriously freaking out over how much time has passed, now she's all grown up, as well as many noting the uncanny similarities the young actor has with her on-screen mum Lisa Kudrow.

Alexandria is actually a quadruplet -- and her three brothers Cole, Justin and Paul played the triplets in the Season 6 episode "The One With Joey's Porsche", where Phoebe babysat the triplets.

TV READ MORE Friends Reunion Delayed Due To Coronavirus The planned Friends reunion special at HBO Max is the latest victim of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Entertainment READ MORE Courteney Cox Says She Doesn't Remember 'Friends' Appearing via video call on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday local time, the actress said she doesn't remember much about playing the "mother hen" of the group, Monica Geller, on the hit TV show.

Later in Season 10, when the triplets returned for an episode, they were re-cast, especially considering when the Cimoch quadruplets played the triplets they were starring as two girls and a boy.

Featured image: NBC.