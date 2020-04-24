Advertisement
One Of The Triplets From Friends Posted To TikTok And People Are Freaking Out

Mat Whitehead

10 daily Entertainment Editor

2020-04-24T00:37:52+00:00

You may not recognise the name, but Alexandria Cimoch and her brothers played a few very iconic roles on the sitcom Friends.

This week Alexandria shared her first video on TikTok, showing off her early foray into the world of acting.

As an infant, Alexandria and her brothers starred as Phoebe Buffay's triplets in Season 6 -- okay to get technical they were Phoebe's half-brother's triplets, she was the surrogate.

@alexis.cimochyes... I was on friends ##friends ##foryoupage ##fy ##phoebebuffay♬ original sound - alexis.cimoch

Since posting the clip, Alexandria's TikTok has had over 2.8 million views with fans of the series seriously freaking out over how much time has passed, now she's all grown up, as well as many noting the uncanny similarities the young actor has with her on-screen mum Lisa Kudrow.

Friends actor who played one of Phoebe’s triplets shares update on TikTok
Alexandria played one of Phoebe's triplets in Season 6 of Friends. Photo: Instagram @lisakudrow / @alexiscimoch.

Alexandria is actually a quadruplet -- and her three brothers Cole, Justin and Paul played the triplets in the Season 6 episode "The One With Joey's Porsche", where Phoebe babysat the triplets.

Later in Season 10, when the triplets returned for an episode, they were re-cast, especially considering when the Cimoch quadruplets played the triplets they were starring as two girls and a boy.

Featured image: NBC.

