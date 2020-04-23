'Want To Share The In Joke?': How Poh Once Earned The Nickname 'Train Tracks'

While heading up the first masterclass of the season, Louis Tikaram spotted a very familiar face in the back row.

The head chef of Cantonese restaurant Stanley in Brisbane (temporarily closed due to coronavirus) stopped by the MasterChef kitchen to teach the Back To Win contestants how to make pippies with XO sauce and fried egg noodles.

As Melissa Leong introduced her friend and guest chef, she mentioned that most of the group were probably aware of who Louis was, gesturing towards a nodding Poh Ling Yeow.

"Why are you sitting up the back, Poh?" Louis teased ahead of his demonstration.

As he continued on to demonstrate how to make the perfect egg noodles and XO sauce, his connection with Poh became a little clearer.

"I brought these for you, Poh," he smiled, holding a bunch of spring onions in his hand, with Mel asking the pair, "You want to share the in joke?'"

Poh explained that she copped the nickname 'Train Tracks' from Louis when he was working at Longrain and witnessed the way her knife skills left the length of the scallion connected -- like a train track.

While we're pretty used to perfection from Poh's cooks (although they're usually accompanied by a bit of stress) we had to ask Louis for the full rundown on her Train Tracks days.

"I kind of knew Poh, I’ve always been a big fan of MasterChef, but we got teamed up at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival, I think it must have been about 2012," Louis told 10 daily.

Louis' Longrain team and Poh were placed in the same prep kitchen for the festival and were working side by side to get their dishes ready for the next day.

"So we went in, prepped our dishes, prepped our menu and then I noticed [laughing] she was by herself, no one helping her, in the corner making this very technical dessert.

"I went and introduced myself and I didn’t have anywhere to be so I kind of said, ‘Do you need a hand?’ and she said, ‘Oh, that would be pretty good.'

"I could see she’d probably done about 20 desserts and I said, ‘How many do you need?’ and she was like, ‘Oh about 500’ and I was like ‘What?!’ [laughs]."

Louis wrangled the Longrain team to help Poh get on top of the hundreds of steamed tapioca desserts and with that their friendship was formed in the prep kitchen.

"All the guys came back and, I think it was a good induction to the chef world for her, everyone sitting around ragging out on her but during that time, those few hours, me and her hit it off and just got along like a house on fire," Louis told 10 daily.

But because we definitely didn't hear any mention of spring onions or train tracks, we had to ask Louis where the cheeky nickname originated.

"That was another food festival we did together, I think she felt like she needed to repay us the favour so she was kinda helping us out," said Louis.

"And this is when we kind of looked at her work after she had finished and we held up these train tracks [laughs] that was a whole other story again," he said.

Like any good friends that have that annoying sibling-type relationship -- Louis exposed Poh's nickname during the masterclass but she jumped up to show everyone her slick knife skills.

"Okay, okay, you made your point!" said Louis, giving Poh a hug.

Train tracks? Never heard of her!

