'It's Very Soothing': Louis Tikaram From Stanley Explained The Mesmerising Art Of Making Egg Noodles

For the first masterclass this season, Louis Tikaram introduces the contestants to a technique they've never seen before.

Invited along by his pal and MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, Louis decided to share some knowledge with the group in the form of a delectable looking plate of pippies with XO sauce and hand-made egg noodles.

Chatting to 10 daily on the phone from Brisbane, Louis explained that while he first learnt how to make noodles from his Fijian-Chinese grandmother, the technique he demonstrates on MasterChef has been a relatively new addition to his repertoire.

After heading up E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles for five years, the Mullumbimby-born chef returned to Australia to helm Stanley, a Cantonese restaurant on the edge of the Brisbane river.

Louis and his wife welcomed two daughters while living in the States, but the chef explained that his main motivation for returning to Australia was the opportunity to soak up knowledge from the colleagues he'd be working with.

"That’s what I was super excited about, that’s what I love about this industry, you never stop learning -- it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in the industry or how long you’ve cooked," he said.

"If someone tells you they’re not learning any more, it’s a load of bollocks."

Louis suggested to a chef at Stanley named Sunny that they put XO pippies with egg noodles on the menu, and while he was across the pippies part of the dish, he asked if Sunny could show him how to make the noodles.

"We just started making the egg noodles one day and that technique that he taught me, it’s a little bit different," he said of the mesmerising process that involves continued pressing, rolling and folding of the noodle dough that thoroughly impressed the Back To Win contestants.

"That’s why it was awesome in the masterclass, even chefs there like Sarah Tiong and Poh that cook a lot of Asian and they’ve never seen that technique before.

"It was kind of cool, the folding technique, just pressing it, very gently -- the expression on everyone’s face was exactly what I was hoping for," he said.

Louis explained that these techniques have been "done the same way for hundreds of years".

"It’s just nice to be able to then pass that along to other chefs there and people who tune in tonight to be passed on again to thousands more people."

The dish Louis presents on the masterclass isn't just delicious, the process of making it is also a way to reach an almost meditative state in the kitchen -- a task that can momentarily take your mind somewhere else.

"It’s very soothing doing dishes like that, it’s very therapeutic," he said.

"To be honest, as you’ve seen on social media, all the chefs around the country now are doing isolation cooking, baking, I think that’s exactly the type of cooking that people are really turning to now," he said.

The restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic have completely disrupted the hospitality industry, including Stanley, which closed its doors after opening just a few months ago in November, 2019.

"It was really gangbusters opening -- November, December we were doing crazy nights, over 500 people a night," he told 10 daily.

"As soon as this pandemic hit, its a kind of a big operation down at the wharf so just in order to keep everyone safe, we closed the restaurant pretty quickly," he added.

In what has now been Tikaram's longest break between services in his career, the chef said he's been continuing to work every day on developing the Stanley menu as well as dozens of tasks he's been wanting to do for years.

"It’s almost like we went into a basketball game and played a quarter then we’ve called time out, gone back to the coach and we’ve… there’s so many things that we can perfect and fix," he said.

While restaurant closures have caused widespread job losses in the industry, Louis said the pandemic has revealed the resilience of a tight knit community.

"I still follow so many people in LA and I still talk to all my chefs in LA every day and over there its… I don’t want to compare it, but its nothing like Australia.

"Everyone is so pumped and so hyped during such a bad time, everyone still has a smile on their face and is working so hard."

