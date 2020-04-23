The Best Iso-Moments From Gogglebox Australia's 100th Episode

Things have changed a bit on Gogglebox Australia in the last few weeks - but nothing was going to get in the way of the show's 100th episode.

Although most of the households are spending much more time with each other than they usually would, they've managed to embrace the isolation lifestyle we've all had to adjust to during the coronavirus pandemic.

And they're doing it in a style that's giving us plenty of belly laughs along the way, as they mirror the cabin fever experience plenty of us are going through at home.

The Iso-Haircut

Just as many people around the world have been braving home haircuts and dye-jobs, this week, the Elias household was briefly turned into a low-budget hair salon when Ivy told her mum that she was in need of a chop.

"Mum, are you doing it crooked?" she asked as her mum snipped at her long hair on the couch, with no salon bib, no mirror -- not even a magazine to leaf through.

A crooked cut was probably the least of her worries as Danielle announced that she probably should have reached for sharper scissors, hacking a big chunk of her daughter's hair in one go.

If anything, this showed us all how extremely chill young Ivy is, who shrugged after the cut despite the rest of the family shrieking in horror.

One World Together At Home

This was a huge iso-mood as the Goggleboxers watched celebs and musicians in their own homes performing classic tunes as part of the so-called "virtual Live Aid", as Millie Dalton put it.

If you were to time travel back to this exact moment of Gogglebox's 100th episode, you'd know exactly which month and year you'd landed in when you spotted the Rolling Stones performing in front of millions from each of their living rooms.

The sight of the iconic band's drummer Charlie Watts pattering about on some Pelican cases instead of an actual kit was particularly amusing to the Gogglebox households.

"He's just going along pretending that he's got 'em!" Keith told Lee, doing his own drumming impression in Carlton.

We also knew we've all been online for way too long when The Roots performed "Safety Dance" along with dozens of dancing medical professionals and Milo and Nic compared it to "a super long TikTok".

Sarah Marie And Matty Using Their New Powers

The biggest of all iso-moods from the entire 100th episode of Gogglebox Australia came in the form of new parents Sarah Marie and Matty exercising a power they've never possessed before -- being able to silence their friend Jad.

As the households watched the first MasterChef: Back To Win elimination challenge, Jad, again couldn't contain his love for the series -- even though his idol Gordon Ramsay was no longer barking orders in the kitchen.

The episode included a very stressful cook from Poh Ling Yeow, who produced a stunning chiffon cake but raised the nation's blood pressure in the process as she cut it very fine with her 90 minute time limit.

The suspense, and the release, was something that Jad just needed to yell about, announcing at the show's end that he "lives for MasterChef".

"I would DIE for MasterChef!" he yelled.

But, because social distancing meant Jad has been sitting inside a laptop, perched on a pillow for all his Gogglebox watching, Sarah Marie calmly reached over and hit the mute button.

"Oh, thank god, now you can eat in peace my little boy," Matty told his newborn son, Malik who was having a breastfeed with his mum.

All we're thinking is, it's going to be tough when Matty tries to mute Jad in real life when isolation is finally over.

Catch Gogglebox, Wednesdays at 7.30 on LifeStyle and Thursdays at 8.30 On Network 10.