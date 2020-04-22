'It Is A Bit Of A Stress Reliever': The Kitchen Gadget That Hayden Just Convinced Us To Buy

Hayden Quinn might have just introduced us to the kitchen gadget we never knew we desperately needed.

While this season has been all about the hibachi grill so far, Hayden whipped out another ingenious contraption that, according to him, has multiple benefits.

After Melissa Leong unveiled her first Mystery Box selection that included chicken feet, galangal, and Manuka honey, Hayden opted to hero the King George whiting, taro, coriander, and cherries that the MasterChef judge had selected.

But instead of mashing the cherries and picking the seeds out by hand, Hayden demonstrated the brilliance of a simple machine that looks a bit like something you'd find in a nail salon -- the cherry pitter.

As he put together his dish of whiting served with a burnt cherry agrodolce and taro with coriander salad, Hayden revealed that, not only was he prepping the fruit in the most productive way possible, he was also feeling a lot more chill than other contestants in the kitchen.

MasterChef READ MORE 'I Want You To Be A Little Bit Uncomfortable!': What We Learnt About Melissa Leong From Her First Mystery Box The items that someone places in a Mystery Box can tell you a lot about them as a person.

"The old cherry pipper is a bit of a stress reliever," Hayden smiled.

"Boom!" he said as he satisfyingly prepped another cherry.

For viewers at home, watching Hayden at work wasn't just about learning about the gadget, it was about embracing his whole philosophy.

A lesson for us all during stressful times to stop and smell the roses (or pit the cherries) and channel the joy that Hayden finds in the kitchen.

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.