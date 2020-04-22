Keeping Up With The Secrets She Keeps: Agatha’s Bombshell Revealed

Spoilers ahead!

The brand new Australian psychological thriller, The Secrets She Keeps, is a masterful lesson in creating and releasing suspense with each character who walks on screen seemingly living a very different life from the one they’re projecting.

There’s the ethereal mummy blogger Megan (Jessica De Gouw) and her sports broadcaster husband, Jack (Michael Dorman), who have two young kids and another on the way.

And then there’s Agatha (Laura Carmichael) who, like Megan, is eight months pregnant but her life has none of the wealth, warmth or sparkle that Megan’s seems to have.

The series gently folds layer upon layer of deceit into the mix as we gradually learn what the main players are really hiding, and where their insecurities, their flaws, and their traumas have originated.

TV READ MORE 'It's A Fun, Psychological Game': Laura Carmichael's First Thriller Is This Must-See Aussie Series Laura Carmichael is best known for playing Lady Edith on Downton Abbey, but her newest role sees her diving into a completely different world.

Just as the singer on the eerie opening credits track softly whispers a Kylie Minogue cover, “I just can’t get you out of my head”, it’s difficult to stop thinking about the clues that are drip-fed on The Secrets She Keeps.

With each episode that airs, we’re going to run through some of the biggest bombshells, the clues you might have missed as well as a little bit of insight from the actors about what was going on behind the scenes.

The Dark Side Of Mummy Blogging

When we first meet Megan, she looks exactly like the type of Instagram mum who has children named after obscure musical instruments, a cupboard full of kombucha scobys and a wardrobe of pricey activewear.

The writer of Mucky Kids could easily be dislikeable but Megan has elements of sweetness, and refreshing candour as she explains on her blog that her latest pregnancy was an accident.

But the first glimmer of imperfection we see is in the form of a horrifying gif someone has posted in the comments section of the website -- a ghoulish looking plastic doll accompanied by the words, 'Die Bitch', which looks a lot like the cover art for a German punk band.

Megan has a troll!

We also find out that she's having some intimacy issues with Jack, who hasn't touched her in ages, and she tells her hilarious younger sister that she suspects he doesn't want a third child.

Meanwhile, Jack has missed out on a promotion but is hatching a plan to pitch a new show to his network with his best mate Simon who's just arrived back in town -- a kind of Peter Pan/bad influence mate who Megan doesn't love her husband hanging around with.

Agatha's Obsession With Megan Might Not Be That Healthy

In sharp contrast to the dewy-skinned, walking Pantene commercial Megan, Agatha has clearly had a tougher time in life -- she's heavily pregnant, living alone in a flat and stacking supermarket shelves for a very cranky boss who scolds her for leaving work for a gyno appointment.

We gather from her conversation with her neighbour that her baby daddy is away with the Navy -- which, honestly sounds like the equivalent of telling someone that your boyfriend lives in Canada.

It makes sense that Aggie would partake in a little fantastical voyeurism when Megan glides into her supermarket or when she spots her at the local park -- but when we see Aggie creeping into her backyard at night, it's clear that her appreciation is more of an obsession.

A Tiny Wreath Is Laid

Aggie's ~secrets~ tally starts ramping up as she receives and declines a call from her mum who mentions a "special day" coming up, and when she meets up with an older mystery man called Nicky who talks about her losing a baby girl at 32 weeks.

Apparently, a specialist told Aggie that if she were to fall pregnant again, it would be like "winning the lottery" but she tells Nicky that her good fortune could be from stopping IVF treatments.

While we're really sympathetic for Aggie, the feeling that something is not quite right is heightened when she places a tiny wreath on some earth in a bushy park under a bridge.

“I’m having another baby soon, but it doesn’t mean I love you any less," she whispers.

Robberies, Real Boyfriends And Fake Babies

The two biggest secrets of the episode are revealed right at the end, starting with Aggie phone call with her "sailor boy" Hayden (Michael Sheasby), he's real!

But he's also very angry and confused when he finds out Agatha is eight months pregnant, but the dates do line up because he's been away at sea for seven months.

We find out they broke up because she went a-snooping through his phone and that Hayden wants nothing to do with her or the baby.

Like a very clever snitch, Aggie goes straight to his family home to dob to his mother -- which results in a much nicer Skype call from an apologetic Hayden. He promises not to be such a jerk, and Aggie shows him her "rockstar boobs" as a treat!

Things seem to be looking up for Aggie, until the supermarket where she works is held up at knifepoint and she's slammed to the ground -- a fall that sends a shiver down your spine.

When the ordeal is over, she insists to the police that she won't need a trip to the hospital, despite being heavily pregnant and probably in shock.

As we screamed, 'Go to the hospital, Agatha!' she instead walked home and agreed to mind her downstairs neighbour's young son and in a truly chilling moment -- we see dark red blood seeping through her underwear and Agatha in tears.

She begins removing her clothes and, instead of the miscarriage we assume she's had -- we see Agatha take off an enormously heavy fake belly.

There's already a whole trove of secrets to keep track of after just one instalment of this six-part miniseries -- we'll see you back here after the explosive second episode airs.

The Secrets She Keeps airs on Wednesdays at 8. 45 pm on 10. You can also binge the whole series in one go over on 10 play.

Main Image: Network 10.