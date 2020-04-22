'Such A Special Time In My Life': How Perth's Dumpling King Brendan Pang Began His Wonton Love Affair

During the first Mystery Box challenge of the season, Brendan Pang stuck to what he knows opting to make the judges wontons in a flavourful broth.

As judge Melissa Leong made her way around the workbenches she stopped at Brendan's to ask him about his love of making all things dumpling. Both Melissa and Brendan bonded over the fact that wontons were the first thing they really learned how to make.

"My mum would slowly involve me in the process of learning how to make each element of a wonton," Melissa said.

"For me it was in primary school," Brendan added, "when I was in year three, I guess. It was school holidays... with my grandmother. That's what started my dumpling journey.

Though it's only been a hot minute since Brendan first appeared in the MasterChef kitchen in Season 10, he's made quite the name for himself at home in Perth with his Bumplings airstream kitchen.

Though Brendan found his love of dumplings and noodles cooking traditional dishes with his grandmother, Bumplings takes his love of those traditional flavours and adds a dose of playfulness.

Since Back To Win began, Brendan has shown off his skills with his stunning takes on dumplings a few times already. From his Crystal chicken and ginger dumplings to traditional pan-fried Xian Bing.

Melissa added the "homestyle, nostalgic memories are the best ones", and Brendan has found a winning formula.

"It's really nice to have that connection with Melissa," Brendan said after the pair bonded over their love of wontons, adding, "she understands for me it was such a special time in my life. I really want to impress her today."

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of Back to Win, the 27-year-old said he was returning to the MasterChef kitchen to "cook what I like to eat, the food that I'm passionate about".

"I'm keeping it quite simple to things that I would cook for my family and friends," he added.

Though he's a master when it comes to the savoury side of life, coming back to the MasterChef kitchen Brendan admitted he knew his weakness was in sweets, despite his mum owning a cake business of her own.

"It's always been a weakness of mine... There's a few people that here that are very talented when it comes to sweets so I'm definitely going to need to work on that," he said.

In May, Brendan's very first cookbook is coming out -- appropriately titled This Is A Book About Dumplings -- where he's sharing the recipe that started it all, his grandmother's fried shrimp wontons, along with a handful of his other dumpling creations, sides and sauces.

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus and safety restrictions, Bumplings is temporarily closed, so Brendan's recipes on the show will hopefully inspire us to give some of his recipes a crack at home... though we're secretly hoping we get to try some of these crispy wontons in person.

