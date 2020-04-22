Avoid A Poo Chute Faux Pas With Andy Allen’s Prawn Hack

Like an oyster that hasn't been de-bearded or a fish filled with tiny bones -- a prawn with a poo chute is always going to draw a dramatic gasp on MasterChef.

This season's first Pressure Test saw some of the Back To Win contestants tackling a few dishes from Jock Zonfrillo's own restaurant Orana menu, including some killer looking scarlet prawns served with boab.

But, because the contestants were also cooking up some riberry crumpets and a bunya nut chawanmushi, a couple of steps were accidentally missed when it came to the prawns.

Specifically the deveining process, or, as its known in the biz -- removing the slimy poo chute that gives us a fascinating, yet disgusting insight to what a prawn had for lunch that day (usually a delicious mix of plant material, decaying organic matter and micro-organisms).

While we loved seeing Jock slowly, dramatically removing one of the chutes from a contestant's still-veined prawn -- we don't want you at home to go through the same ordeal.

Current Back To Win judge and former MasterChef winner Andy Allen has shared his own method for removing the slippery prawn passage in a much neater process than frantically digging your nails in at random points of the crustacean.

"We've all been there, hacking at the prawn to get the poo chute out," Andy said in an exclusive video on 10 Play's MasterChef page.

He then proceeds to blow our tiny, prawn-sized minds with his ingenious method -- here's what you'll need.

A prawn (still in its shell)

A skewer

A steady hand and a strong will

Andy pierces the prawn with the skewer "where the head meets the body" to reveal the poo chute and coaxes it out just a little bit, ready for the next step.

"Now it's as easy as straightening that prawn out and then slowly tease away [the chute]" he says, gentling pulling the innard out of the body.

"Poo chute out, prawn on the barbie!"

If Andy hasn't trademarked and branded that sentence on a collection of bumper stickers, mugs, and trucker hats, he should hurry up and claim it as his catchphrase ASAP.

You can watch the full video above, and when we're finally allowed to have friends over for backyard BBQs again, you can impress everyone with your slick new deveining skills.

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.