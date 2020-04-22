The items that someone places in a Mystery Box can tell you a lot about them as a person.

Just like taking a peep at what the person in front of you at the supermarket checkout is buying can help you piece together clues about their life, a bespoke Mystery Box is like a culinary autobiography.

While we're now two weeks into the new series of MasterChef and already head over heels in love with judge Melissa Leong, her first Mystery Box gave us the richest insight so far about the flavours that shaped her childhood and the ingredients she's warmed to as an adult.

And it also let us know that she's here to push the contestants right out of their comfort zones -- and have a bit of fun with them along the way.

As Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen announced that Mel had chosen the items in this season's first Mystery Box challenge, the contestants lifted the lids to find a colourful, textural mix of ingredients:

Chicken feet

Taro

Cherries

Coriander

Black vinegar

Chinese five-spice

King George whiting

Spring onions/scallions

Galangal

As the cooks excitedly (or nervously) inspected the ingredients, Melissa began to explain why she'd selected these particular tasty treats, starting with the cherries.

"I lived in the Huon Valley in Tasmania for a couple of years and one of my favourite things was driving home from Hobart and stopping by the orchard and picking up a box of cherries for dessert," she explained.

She added that a few of the ingredients, including shallots, were staples that she'd grown up cooking with, learning from her mother in the kitchen.

The chicken feet, she explained, came from her weekly ritual of going to Sunday yum cha with her parents, "and that's something I've taken from my childhood into my career today".

Born in Australia to Singaporean parents, Melissa has forged an impressive career around her love of food as a writer, radio broadcaster and former host of The Chef's Line on SBS.

Her evocative description of childhood yum cha visits spoke directly to Asian Australian contestants Brendan Pang and Sarah Tiong -- who were excited to prepare their Mystery Box dishes for someone they shared similar childhood memories with and who had a deep understanding of what they were trying to achieve.

"I love this box, I love what you've selected," Sarah told Mel, adding that she would be making wu gok, a deep-fried taro dish popular at yum cha.

"Melissa knows yum cha, and she knows that these little taro croquettes are a classic so ultimately it's going to be really difficult to make sure what I cook meets the standard of what she's thinking of," Sarah later said.

And for non-Asian Australian cooks like Ben Milbourne and Simon Toohey their first experimentation with chicken feet was exactly what Melissa wanted to see.

Simon explained to Mel that he was testing out his first chicken foot jelly, "just because it's out of my comfort zone".

"Good! I want you to be a little bit uncomfortable today," smiled Mel.

Because that zone of discomfort is always where creativity blooms in the kitchen.

More Mystery Boxes from Mel, please!

