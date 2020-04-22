'Very Different To Before': Network 10 Exec Opens Up About The New MasterChef Judges

In the most recent episode of Sandra Sully's podcast, Short Black, Network 10's Chief Content Officer and EVP, Beverley McGarvey, revealed her thoughts on the new MasterChef judges.

For 11 seasons the show was anchored by Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. For Season 12, known as MasterChef: Back To Win, the show brought in three new faces to step behind the judges' table.

"I've said this a few times and I genuinely mean it," McGarvey said, "Given the landscape that we're in now, I would be more nervous now if we hadn't made the change.

"With the greatest respect to George and Gary and Matt, they did an amazing job and they were at the front of that show for 11 years, and more seasons than 11 we did some spin-offs," she continued.

"That's incredible. When you think of something like The Voice -- those casts -- one or two of them turn over almost every year."

Adding that the opportunity to welcome three new judges into the MasterChef family was "quite a luxury and quite an opportunity", McGarvey praised the new trio as "phenomenal", saying, "They're very different to who we had before."

Though they may be the three new judges, for two of them the MasterChef kitchen is not unfamiliar territory at all. Jock Zonfrillo appeared as a guest chef in the past, known in the Australian food industry for his hatted restaurant, Orana, and his passion and work in promoting Indigenous Australian ingredients.

"Andy is MasterChef alumni, he knows what it's like to be on the other side and knows what it feels like," McGarvey said, "as well as being a very accomplished chef and restaurateur. That gives him that empathy that's truly interesting."

The third judge, Melissa Leong, came from the food writing side of the industry, with McGarvey describing her as "feisty and opinionated and incredibly articulate and intelligent about food".

The response online has also been overwhelmingly positive, especially with Melissa's recent bold hat choice. But fashionable sun-smarts aside, fans of the series have been sharing their thoughts on Jock, Melissa and Andy and the "freshness and fun" they've brought to the kitchen.

You can listen to all previous episodes of 'Short Black' on Acast, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.