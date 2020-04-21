What's A Hibachi And Why Is Everyone On MasterChef Using One?

Forget panna cottas or blast chillers -- 2020 is the year of the hibachi.

We're only into the second week of Back To Win and already, the MasterChef kitchen has been engulfed in a haze of smoke as contestants throw meat, veg and seafood straight onto the magical square contraption.

While the hibachi has certainly been used in previous MasterChef seasons, it's been pulled out for challenges nearly every night in the last week for everything from Jock Zonfrillo's famous scarlet prawns, Sarah Clare's winning spatchcock or Chris Badenoch's mouthwatering rib-eye.

"The smell of the room is unreal, it smells like a campfire," hibachi enthusiast, Vegetable King and Back To Win contestant Simon Toohey told 10 daily.

"It just gives that reminiscence of childhood camping days, you know?"

Simon posited a theory that hibachi use has skyrocketed because the cooks in the room have built up a level of confidence with the grill -- but also because of a shift in general towards cooking over flames.

We decided to investigate why more MasterChef cooks are turning to the hibachi, what sets the grill apart from a humble backyard BBQ and what's involved in actually using one.

Leigh Hudson is the founder of Chef's Armory -- the store that supplies Australia's best chefs with bespoke Japanese knives, cookware and barbeques -- and gave us hibachi novices an expert explanation in layman's terms.

Hibachi 101

You can read up on the difference between the hibachi, konro and shichirin barbeques in this very informative post from Chef's Armoury, but the literal Japanese translation of hibachi is "fire bowl".

Leigh explained that what sets the hibachi apart from well-known Aussie grills is the way it stores and distributes heat.

"The Weber is an amazing Australian barbeque but it has a very, very thin side on it so a lot of the heat is actually leaked out of the sides of the grill," Leigh told 10 daily.

"With a Japanese konro, basically it’s a natural insulate and you can almost touch the outside of them, that’s how cool they stay -- all the heat is actually directed inwards and upwards.

The Charcoal

Part of the magic of the Hibachi is matching it up with the right charcoal to produce a much cleaner flavour from the smoke that's hitting your proteins or vegetables.

"A lot of charcoal tends to have a bit of that bushfire flavour that we became very familiar with after last year," said Lee.

But the Japanese charcoal Binchotan "burns very clean and the smoke that it creates is an alkaline smoke" he explained.

"Along with the konro itself, the way that it heats, it emits radiation at the far infrared level so it kind of cooks things through really well while sealing them on the outside, keeping everything really juicy on the inside."

Hibachi-ing At Home

If you fancy replicating some of the MasterChef: Back To Win recipes on a hibachi, Leigh warned that you can't just dip your toe into the experience, it's an involved process.

"You have to make sure you're ready to fully commit to it because, with a Weber or gas barbeque, you hook up some gas to it, you turn it on, you wait for 10 minutes and it’s ready to go," said Leigh.

"When you’re dealing with charcoal, you need to light the charcoal externally from the barbeque because you don’t want to use any firelighters or anything, because of the chemicals," he added.

The charcoal needs to sit in a "charcoal chimney" on top of a gas ring for a good 20-30 minutes until the charcoal is lit, then a further "10 or so minutes in the barbeque for everything to warm up".

The MasterChef Touch

Leigh reckons Chef's Armoury has been supplying MasterChef with barbeques for over a decade telling 10 daily that he was "pretty sure the year the konros were first used was Adam Liaw's year" when the store was around the corner from the old MasterChef studio in Sydney.

He's since supplied plenty of MasterChef alumni with hibachis for their restaurants, and homes, and thinks the reason for their increased popularity is a simple one.

"I just think people want authenticity for their cooking and you can’t get get anything more authentic than grilling over charcoal."

