Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Explained By The Funniest Tweets
Netflix's latest reality 'dating' series has arrived and people have a LOT of thoughts.
For any singles currently in social isolation, the idea of a reality dating show that punishes the participants for hooking up may seem less like a fun concept and more like a reminder of the chaste dystopia they find themselves in.
But that's precisely what's going on in Too Hot To Handle, Netflix's latest reality series that sees 10 budding Instagram influencer-types from around the world who are just way too horny.
Seriously, these 10 singles are competing for $100,000 but are told this paradise retreat comes with a few rules: "No kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind". If any of the contestants slip-up, the prize money is reduced.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Obviously there have been a lot of thoughts about the timeliness of a show that encourages social and sexual distancing, as well as the gorgeous contestants themselves. There's even one participant, Harry, from Australia, which is great unless you're Haley:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Ultimately the premise of the show weighs up what these sexy singles value more: cash or intimacy.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
And while the series has critics divided on if it's so bad it's great, or just bad enough, with all of us still practicing social isolation it's also arrived at the perfect time for us to binge the absolute hell out of.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Too Hot To Handle is now streaming on Netflix.
Featured image: Netflix / Twitter.