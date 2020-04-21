‘You Don’t Siphon A Lasagne For Buddy Franklin’: AFL Cook Courtney Roulston Leaves MasterChef After Orana-Themed Pressure Test

Courtney Roulston has become the second contestant to leave MasterChef: Back To Win following the show's first ever two-round Pressure Test.

Following the previous day's group challenge, Courtney and her fellow Yellow team members put their black aprons on for the first time this year.

When the contestants spotted judge Jock Zonfrillo in his chef whites, they had a fair idea they'd be cooking something from his three-hatted Orana restaurant's menu -- they just had no idea how many dishes they were going to have to plate up.

The first round included the famed restaurant's scarlet prawns with Boab tree nuts, a Bunya nut chawanmushi (savoury Japanese set custard) and a few casual riberry crumpets served with sugarbag honey and whipped butter.

Chatting to 10 daily following her elimination, the former Season 2 contestant and Farm To Fork host said she'd never been to Orana in Adelaide before the cook, but was immediately aware of the culinary perils ahead.

"I just knew it was full of techniques and tasting it, I just knew it was going to be difficult," Courtney told 10 daily.

"But I was also just trying to tell myself I'd be fine, my inner Oprah was telling me, 'Come on you'll be fine, you can do this -- it's just a prawn, a crumpet and a custard.'"

Multi-tasking three dishes at once, navigating brand new contraptions and gadgets and poring over pages of minute instructions is a big ask for anyone's inner Oprah.

"I think if there was one thing I could put my failing down to it was the reading of the recipe, I felt like I was reading the same paragraph 17 times," Courtney said.

"I guess it just is a combination of you're under time pressure and you're wanting to do things perfectly, but you're also trying to rush," she said.

For Courtney, the Pressure Test was the first time in Back To Win that she was cooking someone else's recipe, and the very finessed, precise Orana dishes are the polar opposite to her more easy-going approach to cuisine.

"I hadn't used the scales in the kitchen yet, because we had pretty much only cooked our food up until that day and I felt like I was getting a blister on my finger from pressing that button on the scale so many times," she said.

"And then I felt like I was falling behind, and it just put another level of panic".

As Courtney joked during the cook, she's "pretty good at following recipes at home with a bit of Fleetwood Mac playing and a glass of red wine" and she's also more than a bit familiar with prepping prawns.

But a rogue poo chute lurking in one of her scarlet prawns helped send her into the dreaded second part of the Pressure Test, along with Ben Ungermann and Reece Hignell.

"Ugh," she groaned. "When I stood there, I was just like, "Of all the things to go wrong today -- I grew up catching prawns since I was six-years-old with my dad and brothers".

After an exhausting first round, the trio had to recreate two more iconic Orana dishes -- a delicate kohlrabi salad with burrata foam and damper served with a lamb fat butter.

"It was just page after page of instructions," Courtney said of the second cook -- a far cry from the simple, wholesome food she's normally whipping up in her catering job for the Sydney Swans AFL team and staff.

"There were some parts of the recipe I got tripped up on and I wasted a lot of time because... again, siphon guns! I don't use those at the Sydney Swans!"

"Can you imagine siphon-gunning a lasagna for Buddy Franklin?" she joked.

While Courtney's friends on the gantry, and even the judges, kept reminding her to follow her intuition, the technical cook required more than just an instinct for flavour.

"I think it's the hardest thing was just, it's hard to back yourself when you don't have a clue what you're doing," Courtney told 10 daily.

"I just felt like, rabbit in the headlights, and the whole cook I thought, 'I can just I can pretend I know what I'm doing' but deep down I was struggling big time."

After the cook, the three contestants were given an agonising seven minutes to construct both dishes in front of the judges and despite an epic struggle with the sauce bottle, Courtney couldn't get it to budge and was forced to serve up her kohlrabi without its dressing.

"I should have just followed my intuition and spooned it over but Jock's recipe said to use a squeezy bottle and I think the butter had sat there so long it just seized up," Courtney said.

And though Courtney's burrata and lamb butter were declared as the most delicious over Ben and Reece's, her missing kohlrabi dressing is what sent her home.

While Courtney was completely out of her comfort zone and felt like she'd "just gone 10 rounds with Mike Tyson" after the double-whammy Pressure Test, she said she learned an important lesson from the cook.

"Oh my god, yeah, I learned that I don't want to own a three hatted restaurant," she laughed.

"I think I'll stick to simple cooking!" she added.

While Courtney wishes that she could have stayed around a little longer this season, she is nothing but grateful for her second experience on MasterChef.

"It just wasn't my type of cooking and going onto MasterChef, you're going to hit potholes.

"I guess I was hoping to be there a bit longer to find my groove and practice some of those techniques back at our apartment, but I just didn't never got the chance to kind of wrap my head around any of it. And that's that's how it goes, I guess.

"Like Katy Perry, you're hot, then you're cold, then you're in, then you're out!"

