How Your Favourite Reality TV Shows Cast Contestants And Celebs

In her latest Short Black podcast, Sandra Sully spoke to 10's Beverley McGarvey about what makes good TV.

Now the Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS ANZ, McGarvey explained the casting processes behind a handful of 10's big reality TV shows.

When it comes to approaching celebrities for shows such as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing With The Stars or the recent Champions V Contenders seasons of Australian Survivor, McGarvey said very different things appeal to different people.

Most surprisingly, a lot of celebs will admit that they are more keen to head into the jungle and face snakes and spiders than they are to try on their dancing shoes.

"You would think that Dancing feels easier than Celebrity," McGarvey told Sully in the podcast that drops on April 21.

"This year we had people really up for Celebrity... Dancing scares people more. You've got to train, you've got to kind of stand out there in a sparkly dress... that really scares people," she said, adding, "it feels like the jungle should be scarier."

And while many celebs who agree to go on I'm A Celebrity often will ask if they actually get to stay in hotels or if the production will sneak them food (to which both answers are an unsurprisng no), McGarvey said there's a third category of celebrity who are up for an even greater challenge.

"Survivor people, different personality all together," she said. "The people who want to be in Survivor are like, 'Promise us you won't give us something to eat, and there's definitely no shelter'. They want it to be hard."

McGarvey also revealed that when it comes to challenges on Survivor or conditions for celebs in the jungle, the production know that the calibre of people who get through casting means they have to make things much harder than other countries.

For shows that rely on casting everyday Aussies, McGarvey said that by the time she gets an idea of casting, "lots of clever people have done lots of work".

"They have been on a tour -- a casting tour for a show like Survivor could be over a month long," she explained, "People apply online, then they're pre-interviewed.

"Eventually they'll get into a room to meet a producer and a casting team, or a range of producers and a casting team."

Part of that team includes casting producers who are well-versed in what makes people tick and human psychology, looking for people who might be trying to play a character or aren't being genuine.

McGarvey said that Aussie audiences respond much better to "things that are authentic, things that have a familiar cast". In the case of GoggleBox Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention, that familiarity and authenticity is vital for the show's success.

From there, those production teams make decisions based on the group as a whole, looking at making sure there's a good variety of personalities as well as a range of characteristics ensuring the ensemble will be dynamic.

"You try and look at it in quite a holistic way and you're looking for different things for different people," McGarvey said, "but also what's different than what came before, what's fresh and what's surprising."

"If you look at a particular contestant and you think, ‘You look like you might be on Love Island but actually you’re an actuary and you’re on Survivor’, I think that sort of thing is interesting that everything isn't what it appears to be. I think people like some surprises."

You can listen to the full podcast from April April 21 when the latest episode of Short Black with Sandra Sully is released.

