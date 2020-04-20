Dani's Burnt Banana Saga Is An Inspirational Lesson For Us All

When life hands you a hot, squishy, burnt banana -- look to MasterChef's Dani Venn for guidance.

As the remaining 23 Back To Win contestants split into three groups, Simon's Orange team seemed to be in trouble in more ways than one.

Despite being chocked full of talent, the group was made up of just seven members, while Tracy's Purple team and Laura's Yellow gang each had a total of eight chefs on-hand to cook three barbecue dishes for 1200 punters at St Kilda Beach.

As a consolation that hardly made up for a whole missing person, the Orange crew got to choose their proteins first (lamb and prawns) but their first choice for a dessert hero had us baffled.

Quickly sorting out their two savoury dishes, Simon, Amina, Hayden, Dani, Sarah Tiong and Harry then looked to sweets magician Reynold for dessert inspiration -- who declared that they'd be making grilled bananas with a dolce cream, crumble and a passionfruit syrup.

It's not the first fruit we'd want to grill, especially when the other two teams opted for mango and pineapple -- the sort of fruits that don't have as much potential as the banana to turn into a sweet, mashed-up glue stick.

While Reynold took care of the delectable dolce cream, passionfruit caramel and coconut crumb -- Dani was tasked with the less glamourous role of slicing the bananas and chucking them into the smoker, before finishing them off on the grill.

Until the judges pointed out one massive problem.

"I think we're going to use this as a grill," Dani told a very concerned Mel, Jock and Andy.

"A grill? That's not a grill," Jock said, with his Scottish accent rolling across those Rs and giving Paul Hogan's Crocodile Dundee catch phrase a much needed update.

Jock pointed out that smoking the bananas would guarantee "a mush", that the syrup would burn at a high heat and that the yellow fruit is really easy to mess up.

"I'm trying to work out how to cook the bananas, Simon's giving me some ideas, and then the judges also throwing in their ten cents worth," Dani explained.

"I'm actually getting really confused and there's so many voices, it's really hot," said Dani as she explained the situation to Reynold and Simon.

But faced with the yellow and black monstrosities before her, Dani never faltered.

"I mean, how hard can it be, it's just a banana," she exclaimed.

At which point, we weren't sure if she was referring to the density or the difficulty of the dish.

Dani sweltered under the hot Melbourne sun as she continued to prod the nation's saddest sizzle -- a soft yellow sausage sticking to the grill as she pushed the spatula around the barbecue.

After she explained to Andy that she'd dropped the grill temperature after finding the flames had produced some mushy bananas, the judge helpfully observed that it "looks like an absolute nightmare".

"Look it's pretty hard, I think when you're doing it en masse..." she said, before Andy jumped in with the facts.

"You say en masse but you've got one banana on there," he laughed.

Dani agreed that the whole situation was "ridiculous" and at this point, she became a 2020 role model for us all, pushing that hot, sweaty banana around the grill because that was her job and she was going to make it work.

The admiration grew tenfold as her banana army exploded from one sad sausage to dozens of the yellow fruit sitting on the grill, being turned lovingly as though they were expensive cuts of meat from an artisanal butchery.

There seemed to be more banana sticking to the grill in a black and gold mess, but Dani kept a smile on her face, even bravely trying a piece in front of the camera.

"Tastes good," she shrugged, but we just weren't sure what to believe, our eyes or the reluctant sous chef.

As the final dish was plated up, the judges tucked in and Jock declared that it was "delicious" and "a great dessert for a barbecue" but the comments were still a little too ambiguous for our liking.

Even after the Orange team won the entire challenge, we held our collective breath as Mel described the prawns as "perfectly cooked" and said the lamb "tasted as good as it looked" and then, "How about those bananas?"

We don't know Mel, they looked really bad to us!

After what felt like 100 years, she clarified that the disaster had been turned into a triumph and the bananas were allegedly delicious and we're probably going to have to recreate this recipe to find out for sure.

And when we do, we'll toast a banana for Dani -- the MasterChef hero who has reminded us not to give up in the face of adversity.

