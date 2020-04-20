Ellen DeGeneres In Hot Water With Crew 'Furious' And Former Guest Slamming 'Cold' Host

Though she hosts one of the most popular daytime talk shows, Ellen DeGeneres has recently been battling ongoing rumours of her own reputation.

Members of her crew are furious, according to a report in Variety, due to a lack of clear communication around their working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, more than 30 employees have yet to receive any written communication from producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show across a range of issues from working hours and pay to inquiries about mental and physical health.

The coronavirus shifted the way the series -- which used to shoot in front of a live studio audience -- has been taped, with remote versions of the show being shot from DeGeneres' home and roughly a crew of four.

Many in the crew only found out the remote home set had been built when it was posted on social media and that the production had brought on a new company to assist with the remote broadcast.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, who distribute the show, told Variety that no crew member lost their job due to the hiring of the new organisation, but also acknowledged communication with the crew could have been better, claiming 'chaos' caused by the coronavirus had brought on 'complications'.

The behind-the-scenes drama continues after YouTube star and recent Ellen Show guest NikkieTutorials -- real name Nikkie de Jager -- has hit pulled back the curtain on her experiences on the show.

Claiming the show refused to let her use a bathroom closest to her dressing room as it was 'reserved for the Jonas Brothers', de Jager also said her January appearance on the program was like "Teletubbies after dark".

"Maybe I'm being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!' but instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked," she said to dutch magazine &C.

This isn't the first time de Jager has spoken about her experience on the show, telling a Dutch talkshow that when the cameras were off DeGeneres showed a different side of herself, calling her 'cold' and 'distant'.

DeGeneres' public and private personas has long been a point of interest, with a Twitter recently going viral after a comedian offered to donate to coronavirus charities in exchange for stories about how the comedian is "notoriously one of the meanest people alive".

The tweet received almost 2,000 responses with unverifiable accounts of Degeneres' alleged actions.

In recent months DeGeneres has faced backlash for comparing self-isolating in her $27 million mansion to being in prison, as well as her friendship with George W Bush.

Featured image: Getty Images.