‘An Element Of Chaos You Just Can’t Prepare For’: Tracy Told Us How The MasterChef Team Challenges Have Totally Changed

The first offsite team challenge this season on MasterChef felt both familiar and completely new for Tracy Collins.

After a hectic week with Gordon Ramsay, and the departure of Lynton Tapp in the competition's first elimination, the remaining 23 contestants arrived at an iconic Melbourne landmark to jump through a few more culinary hoops.

Filmed earlier this year, when we could still gather in large groups and jostle in line at food tents, they arrived at St Kilda beach, met by the judges who were decked out in their most striking outfits to date.

Andy Allen explained that they were about to up the difficulty level, announcing that three teams would have to casually cook three barbecue dishes for 1200 punters -- with just 2.5 hours to prep.

Chatting to 10 daily ahead of the episode's broadcast, Tracy explained that she experienced a flashback or two walking across the grass not far from Melbourne's Luna Park.

"It was really funny, because that was actually our first team challenge in Season 6," she said.

"It was kind of like déjà vu," she added.

But instead of running from history, Tracy chose to embrace it and, as she did at St Kilda in 2014, put her hand up to be team captain.

We've only seen two large team challenges now on Back To Win, but there's been a definite reluctance for anyone to declare themselves captain -- because, as returning contestants, they know what kind of territory goes with the job.

"We've all been there before and I'm pretty sure anybody that's in Back To Win has been a captain at some point," Tracy told 10 daily.

"And there's a lot of pressure that gets put on the team captain because, not only are you valued on how you run [the service] but then if you go into elimination, you do feel such a weight of responsibility," she added.

So when Tracy volunteered to lead the Purple team made up of fellow South Australians Callum, Emelia, Rose and Poh, plus Jess, Ben Milbourne and Sarah Clare, she knew what she was getting into.

"My hand kind of flew up and then I thought, 'What are you doing Tracy?'" she laughed.

The team worked as a unit to plate up a Mexican-inspired menu of charred sweetcorn with queso and lime, smoked Porterhouse with roasted pumpkin and a spicy green salsa plus a dessert of doughnuts with charred mango and a chilli and lime syrup.

But Tracy explained that while the Back To Win contestants have all up skilled since they were last on the show, they're also aware of how long professionals usually get to prepare for a massive service.

"We've all run kitchens, or most of us have, and you plan those things days or weeks in advance, you prep days ahead, so there is this element of chaos you just can't prepare for," she said.

The Back To Win group's collective experience in opening their own restaurants, writing their own cookbooks and even hosting their own TV shows means that there is a "completely different dynamic" in team challenges.

"Team challenge have a real... there's a real psychology to it," Tracy said.

"There is this element of having some people who are very, very strong willed and want to charge on with what they know and then some other people who haven't had the restaurant experience.

"It's definitely it's not easier or harder, it's just completely different," said Tracy.

It's why Back To Win has managed to help reinvigorate the MasterChef formula -- although we're seeing familiar faces, the talented contestants are being challenged in completely different ways.

While the judges were wowed by the Purple team's Mexican-inspired menu, it was Simon's Orange team who came from behind with the win, and Laura's Yellow team who will front tomorrow's Pressure Test.

