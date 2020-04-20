Prawn Master Harry Foster's Instagram Is A Seafood Lover's Dream

There probably isn't a single cook to pass through the MasterChef kitchen who's handled as many prawns as Harry Foster.

While we knew that Harry is a seafood master, we didn't realise just how many of the beady eyed sea critters he's plated up until he casually mentioned it during tonight's offsite challenge at St Kilda beach.

The remaining 23 contestants in the competition split into three teams to plate up a three-course barbecue feast for 1200 people and Harry was tasked with cooking the Orange team's grilled prawn with salsa verde dish.

"I reckon I've cooked about 200,000 prawns in my life and peeled just as many," he laughed, with the Queenslander adding that he used to work on a prawn farm with his dad.

"Growing up, I was always really passionate about the ocean, I do a lot of diving, I catch my own seafood, I always treat the produce that I'm using with the utmost respect," he said.

Harry set about peeling 400 prawns, which is enough to make your fingers sore at the thought, but a quick squiz at Harry's Instagram is a stunning reminder of his skills when it comes to catching, cooking (and eating) seafood.

There are snaps of mud crabs, lobsters, abalone, mussels and all types of fish you might not normally see at your local shops that Harry has caught himself in beautiful locations across Queensland, and Tasmania.

And there's also a strong focus on sustainability, with Harry urging his followers to ask questions about where their seafood has come from.

"I'd love to encourage you all to understand where the seafood you buy comes from, because asking the question and making a few changes will not only ultimately benefit you, but the commercial fishing industry practices and of course the environment," he wrote on one post at the end of last year.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of the Back To Win premiere, Harry explained that, much like his first appearance on MasterChef in Season 8, he's going to be laser focused on plating up tasty seafood and local, sustainable ingredients.

"I think my style was quite unique in my season," Harry said. " I was very seafood orientated and still am now, and very much about environmental cooking and sustainability.

He explained while Australians are generally more aware of sustainability, it's an issue he hopes to push further into the spotlight.

"I think it's important to showcase and highlight stories of people that are making those sustainable choices, getting people to think about food and where it comes from, and asking, 'Is it the right thing that I should be eating?'"

But when it comes to Harry's seafood, the answer to that question is a resounding 'YES' with all three judges applauding his "perfectly cooked prawns".

The dish, along with the Orange team's lamb with babaghanoush, and grilled banana dessert pushed the group to victory, despite them having drawn the short straw of being a member down.

"Your prawns - perfectly cooked, your sauce -- zingy," said Melissa Leong.

Proof that shelling and cooking 200,000 prawns in your life time will always pay off.

